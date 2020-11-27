Broncos cancel practice Friday after another player tests positive for virus

Backup QB Jeff Driskel went on COVID list Thursday followed by new player positive Friday. Broncos will play Saints on Sunday before no fans at Empower Field.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the third time this season, the Broncos have cancelled practice because of COVID.

On Friday, the Broncos learned one player and two staff members had tested positive for the virus, a source told 9News. The team later confirmed. These positive tests came one day after reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the COVID reserve list.

The Broncos informed their team early Friday morning they would not practice and its UCHealth Training Center headquarters would be closed. Meetings will be held virtually.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. It will be the first time this season there will be no fans, family or friends allowed to attend a Broncos home game, a decision the team made following the recent virus spike in the surrounding Denver community.

The Broncos sent out a statement: "Following confirmed positive COVID-19 tests results from one player and two staff members, the Denver Broncos have closed UCHealth Training Center today with the team's safety in mind.

"The Broncos will continue preparations for Sunday's game remotely with virtual meetings and have postponed today's practice. Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff."

The Broncos previously cancelled practices on Friday, October 30 following a positive test to right guard Graham Glasgow, and on Wednesday, November 4 when defensive lineman Shelby Harris was placed on the COVID list because of close contact with infected family members, and practice squad offensive tackle Darren Paulo tested positive. Harris tested positive the following week and will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday because of COVID-related reasons.

Steve “Greek” Antonopulos, in his 45th season on the Broncos’ training staff, received the added responsibility this year as the team’s COVID infection control officer. He receive virus test results around 3:30 a.m. each day. His first contacts are with head coach Vic Fangio, football administrator Mark Thewes, facilities czar Chip Conway and public relations chief Patrick Smyth. They sent word to the coaching staff and players by 5 a.m. Friday that practice was off and team headquarters would be closed.

While the Broncos have not experienced the type of virus outbreaks the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots went through earlier this season and the Baltimore Ravens are going through now, COVID has affected Denver’s season. Their week 5 game against the Patriots was pushed back a week because of a virus outbreak with the New England team. That postponement caused two other games to be rearranged on the Broncos’ schedule.

Broncos known to have been placed in COVID protocols:

Executives

Joe Ellis, CEO and president

John Elway, general manager

Coaches

Curtis Modkins, running backs

Mike Munchak, offensive line

Ed Donatell, defensive coordinator

Players

Von Miller, outside linebacker (offseason)

Kareem Jackson, safety (offseason)

Ja’Wuan James, right tackle (opt out)

Kyle Peko, defensive lineman (opt out)

Joel Heath, nose tackle (opt out)

Andrew Beck, fullback/tight end (training camp entry)

Graham Glasgow, right guard

Shelby Harris, defensive line

Darren Paulo, offensive tackle

Jurrell Casey, defensive linemen (while on injured reserve)

Jeff Driskel, quarterback

Unnamed player