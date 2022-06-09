Broncos notes: Hackett says Seahawks' defense presents challenge

Newspaper poll asks Seahawk fans if they will boo or cheer Russell Wilson. McManus has a new holder. Griffith returns.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Seahawks are a team in transition.

Which is a kind way of saying they are projected to stink, primarily because they replaced 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson with career-long backup Geno Smith.

Oddsmakers have put Seattle’s projected over/under win total at 5.5. Only Atlanta and Houston, each projected with 4.5 wins, are worse among the 32 NFL teams.

Not surprisingly, six days before his Broncos play Seattle for the first game of the regular season, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett sees a much better opponent than people think.

"They are a very good defensive football team," Hackett said Tuesday as his team their game week with practice. "They have got some huge human beings up front, with a lot of experience. We all know Shelby (Harris, the former Bronco). Shelby is a really good player. (Al) Woods at the nose. He’s a dominant player up in the middle there.

"Then just even in the back end, you look at 33 (safety Jamal Adams), he's a force. I’ve gone against him a couple times, he makes his presence known. So people are talking about that transition stuff, but from a defense perspective, they look really good right now. Then from an offensive standpoint, they still have a bunch of good players there that have made a lot of plays. So, it's going to be a heck of a battle."

Crowd noise is also a factor at Seattle’s Lumen Field. The team has its tricks, including blaring the music pregame and whenever it can in-game, which helps raise the octaves of the fans’ shouts.

Hackett will try to simulate the crowd noise during practice.

"Obviously, turn it up as loud as we possibly can," he said. "We know it's one of the loudest stadiums—that and Arrowhead (Stadium in Kansas City) from my experience have been the two loudest. So we have to do whatever we can to make it so no one can hear. So bring your earplugs."

Boo or Cheer poll

The Tacoma News Tribune is running a poll asking Seahawk fan readers whether they will Boo (He did the Seahawks and fans dirty!) or Cheer (for all he did for the team and city!) former quarterback Russell Wilson when he returns Monday night to Lumen Field as a Bronco.

The poll is running about 60-40 boo.

New punter means new holder

The Broncos released veteran punter Sam Martin in favor of Corliss Williamson last week which means placekicker Brandon McManus has a new holder. Any concerns or adjustments for McManus in the placekick operation?

"No, I’ve been used to that," he said. "This is my sixth holder in nine years, so it’s a lot. I don’t know if there are any kickers that have had to do that, but I’ve been accustomed to it. Once they named Corliss the guy, it will be a lot more intensive going through situation-type stuff with game-winning field goals with the clock running down.

"With situations—let’s say we’re winning, and we need to bleed the clock down. We want the other team to not have as much time on the clock, so a lot more procedural and situation-type stuff to go through with him to see what I’ll be thinking. I manage the clock out there. I don’t let the holder do it or the snapper. I’m the one that watches the clock and manages it, so I feel pretty comfortable with how it will look."

Griffith returns

Just 24 days after suffering a dislocated elbow and sooner than expected, Broncos’ inside linebacker Jonas Griffith returned to practice Tuesday. Providing he’s fully cleared for contact this week, Griffith is expected to start alongside Josey Jewell. If it’s determined Griffith needs another week then veteran Alex Singleton, who was signed as a free agent after two tackle-heavy seasons in Philadelphia, would start next to Jewell.

All 53 players on the active roster and 16 practice squad players were healthy enough to practice Tuesday.

