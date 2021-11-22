Courtland's turn: Broncos tie up their top receiver with four-year, $60.8 million extension

Courtland Sutton joins Tim Patrick as Broncos receivers who received contract extensions the past three days.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Swear to goodness, hyperactive Broncos general manager George Paton can’t stand pat.

The passing of the trading deadline three weeks ago left the first-year GM with too little to do. The back-end of the roster moves can only bring so much satisfaction. And with his 5-5 Broncos on the contender-or-pretender brink, Paton stayed busy over the past few days by tying up two of his best receivers for the future.

Paton reached agreement Monday with No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton on a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension that includes $34.9 million in guarantees, 9News confirmed.

Sutton’s new deal comes three days after the Broncos reached agreement with No. 2 or 3 receiver Tim Patrick on a three-year, $30 million extension.

Attention, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson: The Broncos now have their top four receivers – Sutton (2025), Patrick (2024), Jerry Jeudy (2023 or 2024) and KJ Hamler (2023) – tied up through 2023.

Sutton’s deal was a mild surprise only because he is just 10 games removed from a season-ending ACL injury. Then again, he showed he was all the way back in his recovery with two of the top three games of his career – nine catches for 159 yards in Game 2 at Jacksonville and seven catches for 120 yards with a touchdown in Game 5 at Pittsburgh.

A second-round draft pick (No. 40 overall) out of SMU in 2018, Sutton had a fine rookie year for the Broncos with 42 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns as he waited his turn behind star receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Sutton emerged in his second season of 2019 when he made the Pro Bowl with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns, even though he had to time up three different starting quarterbacks (Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock).

He missed 15 ½ of 16 games last season because of injuries. A shoulder injury sidelined him through the season opener, and he then suffered his torn ACL late in the first half of game 2 at Pittsburgh.

He has rebounded this season with 43 catches for 617 yards through 10 games – a pace of 73 receptions and 1,049 yards.

Had Patrick and Sutton waited to hit the free-agent market in March, they may have commanded contracts worth $12 million and $18 million per year, respectively. They accepted deals worth $10 million and $15.2 million, respectively.

But what price do they put on avoiding injury risk over the final seven games, staying put with a team that gave up them their first shot and resides at the base of the Rocky Mountains, and eliminates uncertainty?

By doing the deals now, Paton and the Broncos saved a few million dollars while Patrick and Sutton are now financially set for life. It would appear to be good deals for all parties involved,.

So what’s next, George Paton?

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.