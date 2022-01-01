Broncos' COVID outbreak hits GM George Paton

Paton had planned to scout the Rose Bowl on Saturday and attend the Broncos-Chargers game Sunday. Those plans changed after he tested positive for the virus.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton had it all planned.

The Broncos’ general manager was flying into Los Angeles ahead of his team to scout the Rose Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Utah and all their elite prospects on Saturday afternoon in Pasadena.

Then, after spending time at the stadium where he played in college as a UCLA Bruin from 1988-91, Paton was going to meet up with the Broncos at their team hotel Saturday night and for their game Sunday afternoon against the AFC West-rival Chargers in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

COVID-19 changed those plans.

The virus, it turned out, was not restricted to the Broncos’ players and coaching staff this week. Although he is triple vaccinated and was not subjected to daily testing for the virus, Paton self-reported mild symptoms to the Broncos’ medical team and underwent a COVID test. The results came back positive for the virus and Paton will not be making the trip to Los Angeles this weekend.

Paton sent a group text to his coaches and players Friday night wishing them well in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will be anxiously awaiting the next batch of testing results Saturday morning from an already depleted roster that has seen 16 players test positive in the past five days with 13 of those players and defensive line coach Bill Kollar entering COVID protocols since Wednesday.

Soon after he was hired by the Broncos to succeed John Elway as GM in January, Paton made several shrewd moves, most notably through what has turned out to be a superb 2021 draft class, that brought hope to Broncos Country and immediate improvement to the team. Coming off a 5-11 record last season, the Broncos were 7-6 this year before losing back-to-back close contests to Cincinnati and Las Vegas the previous two weeks.

First-round rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II and second-round running back Javonte Williams have arguably been the Broncos’ most exciting players on each side of the ball.

Now 7-8, the Broncos must beat the 8-7 Chargers this Sunday and the 11-4, six-time, division-winning Kansas City Chiefs the following Sunday – and have seven other games fall their way – to reach the postseason for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 championship of 2015.

Nothing falls into place unless the Broncos beat the Chargers. Paton will be watching in isolation from his Denver-area home.