Broncos' COVID outbreak hits Jeudy, Chubb, Cooper, coach Kollar

Broncos down Patrick, Jeudy at receiver for Chargers' game and Weatherly, Chubb, Cooper at OLB. DL coach Bill Kollar also in protocols.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — COVID-19 is ravaging through the Broncos' roster in advance of the team's game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos will place at least four more players on the COVID-19 list Friday, including starting receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, sources tell 9NEWS. Rookie backup outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper also tested positive as did one other defensive player, 9NEWS has learned.

Head coach Vic Fangio said Courtland Sutton, another starting receiver, could be added to the COVID list. Sutton's testing results have not yet been confirmed.

Defensive line coach Bill Kollar was also placed in the league's health and safety protocols and will not make the team's trip Saturday to Los Angeles.

In the past three days, the Broncos have placed 12 players on the COVID list. Starting receiver Tim Patrick, backup safety Caden Sterns, practice squad receiver Tyrie Cleveland and backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who is on injured reserve, were placed in protocols Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Bobby Massie, slot corner Bryce Callahan, backup outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and special teamer Mike Ford tested positive for the spreading virus on Thursday.

On Monday, defensive linemen Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris, who is on the practice squad, and injured outside linebacker Andre Mintze tested positive. However, because the NFL trimmed its isolation period from 10 days to five earlier this week, those players would be eligible to return Saturday for the trip to Los Angeles.

The Broncos play the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium with kickoff at 1:05 p.m. MST.

The 7-8 Broncos need to win their final two games against the 8-7 Chargers and 11-4 Kansas City Chiefs and have seven other games fall their way in order to avoid missing the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

The Broncos will likely have to overcome a Lawrence Welk at their receiver position Sunday against the Chargersd as a One (Sutton), and a Two (Jeudy) and a Three (Patrick) are expected to miss the game.

The Broncos will also be without three of their top four edge rushers in Chubb, Cooper and Weatherly.

At receiver, expect more playing time for Kendall Hinton, returner Diontae Spencer, rookie Seth Williams, who will be called up from the practice squad, and one other practice-squad receiver, either Rico Gafford or Travis Fulgham . At outside linebacker, starter Malik Reed is fine after returning from COVID last week. Aaron Patrick, practice squader Pita Taumoepenu and possibly Mintze will get playing time at the other spot.