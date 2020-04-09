Broncos cut ILB Todd Davis, trade DT Christian Covington, acquire ILB Calitro

Broncos GM John Elway makes flurry of moves on eve of roster cutdown to 53 players.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — How does that trash-n-treasure adage go?

For the second time in 48 hours, Broncos general manager John Elway has traded away a veteran defensive player who wasn’t going to make his season-opening, 53-man roster and got something in return.

On Friday, the Broncos sent defensive tackle Christian Covington – who the team had signed as a free agent in late-April to a one-year, $1.5 million contract – to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for linebacker/special teams standout Austin Calitro.

On Wednesday, Elway sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

After acquiring Calitro, the Broncos released starting inside linebacker Todd Davis, who was the team’s leading tackler three of the past four years. Davis was due to make another $4.5 million in salary on top of a $500,000 option he received in March. Davis became expendable when the Broncos decided Alexander Johnson would be their three-down linebacker and the team signed Mark Barron to be their nickel linebacker.

Covington was apparently beat out by DeMarcus Walker for the final defensive line spot. The Broncos other five defensive linemen – Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and McTelvin Agim – are secure.

Once it was decided Walker, who is more of an inside pass rusher, was a better fit than Covington, who is primarily a run stopper, was a better fit, the Broncos were motivated to move Covington because of the $625,000 guarantee on his salary.

The find a suitor in the Bengals, who needed a defensive lineman but were overloaded at linebacker, which made Calitro expendable.

After bouncing around to multiple teams in 2017 as an undrafted rookie out of Villanova, Calitro caught on with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, when he started five games and was a core special teamer.

When Calitro was cut as Seattle set its season-opening 53-man roster in September of 2019, Seahawk star Bobby Wagner tweeted out that Calitro “is a starter & baller.”

The next day, Calitro was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville, where he started four more games while playing special teams for coordinator Joe DeCamillis. Waived by Jacksonville on April 28 following the draft, Calitro was claimed by the Bengals.





One NFL source said the Broncos put waiver claims in twice on Calitro only to have him awarded to the Jaguars and Bengals, who had higher waiver standings because of worse records.

Rather than wait to put in another waiver claim when league-wide cuts occur by 2 p.m. Saturday, the Broncos got their man via trade.

With the Broncos, Calitro figures to start out as a core special teamer or they he should help at the inside linebacker position before the season as out now that the team has cleared Davis off his roster.

Davis missed the last 2 weeks of training camp with a strained left calf. He returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, enough for the Broncos to release him the next day.