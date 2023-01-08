Bronco notes: Defense adds veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson looks at unfamilar position after 13 years as starter.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added cornerback depth Tuesday by signing veteran Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

Moreau, 29, had a tryout with the Broncos in the morning and general manager George Paton, head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph must have liked what they saw. The 6-0, 204-pound Moreau was a third-round pick of Washington in 2017 and was a part-time starter there for four seasons. He started 16 games for Atlanta in 2021 and 13 games, counting the postseason, for Wink Martindale’s New York Giants’ defense last year.

Adding Moreau was a bit of a surprise because the Broncos have two starting cornerbacks in Pat Surtain II and Damarri Mathis, a veteran nickel in K’Waun Williams and a third-round rookie corner in Riley Moss.

Moss has missed the past two practices. A source told 9NEWS he has been out with an illness although coach Sean Payton has only said it’s a coach’s decision and he would update at the appropriate time.

Kareem adjusts to new situation

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has played 13 seasons in the NFL and he’s been a starter for all 13. But for his 14th season, and at age 35, Jackson has had to be patient as he watches third-year safety Caden Sterns take most of the first-team reps alongside Justin Simmons.

“Unfortunately in this league you get put in situations that you can’t control or you can’t handle regardless of your play,’’ Jackson said Tuesday following the Broncos’ second padded practice. “It’s seen when you get to a certain age they always think the cliff is coming, that you can’t play. It’s my job to come out and prove them wrong. Whether it’s the guys in this building that think that or guys on the outside I’m always a guy who’s going to come out and let my play do the talking.

“I love Caden to death. He’s part of this team as well, going into his third year. I’m sure they’re expecting big things from him, as am I. But for me it’s still about coming out every day to show I can still play this game at a high level. I believe in myself and my ability and if I couldn’t play at a high level, I wouldn’t be out here.

“It’s my 14th training camp. I’m not out here because of the pay day. I’m out here because I love the game. To me it’s about coming out here to prove I can still play this game to each and every person that’s doubting me.”

Bronco Bits

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith limped into the locker room during practice, with trainers on his flanks. Right guard Quinn Meinerz also had a slight hitch in his walk toward the locker room near the end of practice, but Payton said he was fine. …

Now former Broncos receiver KJ Hamler cleared waivers Tuesday and is now a free agent. …

In the first 11 on 11 team period, Russell Wilson’s second pass was intercepted by Simmons, who got such a good break on the ball he may have scored. …

Wilson came back in the final 11 on 11 period to connect with Courtland Sutton on a deep pass near the left sideline.