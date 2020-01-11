Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell placed in COVID-19 protocol

Donatell joins offensive line coach Mike Munchak and right guard Graham Glasgow in self-isolating at home while Broncos play Chargers today at Empower Field.

DENVER — Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will be without two top assistants today as defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has joined offensive line coach Mike Munchak in the COVID-19 protocols, a team source told 9News.

Munchak has been in the virus protocol since Tuesday. Donatell felt ill Saturday morning and reported his symptoms to the team’s medical staff and Fangio. He was sent home and later learned he would be placed in the COVID-19 protocol.

Like Munchak, it is not certain whether Donatell tested positive for coronavirus or came in close contact with an infected person. But it’s clear the virus has infiltrated Broncos headquarters.

The Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West Division matchup today at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 2:05 p.m. The league has reviewed close contact tracing with Donatell and determined everyone else with the team has been cleared. The Broncos will take extra precautions today by having players and coaches wear masks and shields when not in field of play. Pre- and postgame contact with the Chargers will also be discouraged.

Besides Munchak and Donatell, running backs coach Curtis Modkins, starting right guard Graham Glasgow and multiple staff employees have been placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Modkins and Glasgow tested positive. Modkins self-isolated at home for 9 days before returning to work Monday.

Donatell, 63, is in his 30th NFL season as coach. This is his third stint coaching with the Broncos as he served as Mike Shanahan’s secondary coach from 1995-99 and held the same position for Josh McDaniels from 2009-10 before following Fangio from the Bears to serve as defensive coordinator last season.

Fangio calls the defensive plays and Renaldo Hill is the secondary coach.