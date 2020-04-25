Broncos double-down on offensive firepower, draft KJ Hamler in second round

Penn State receiver/receiver can fly. Broncos take him day after selecting another receiver, Jerry Jeudy, in first round.

DENVER — Not that the Kansas City Chiefs are scared of anybody but it figures the Broncos have at least caught their attention.

Doubling down on offensive firepower, the Broncos with their second-round selection, No. 46 overall, in the NFL Draft on Friday took speedy, if smallish Penn State receiver/returner KJ Hamler.

His pick comes less than 24 hours after the Broncos took Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round.

"I’m a playmaker and I got a chip on my shoulder the whole time," Hamler said in a Zoom media conference call after speaking to Broncos general manager John Elway. "I’ve been an underdog my whole life so being in this situation and being part of the Broncos’ organization, it’s amazing. I’m going to give them 150 percent, 24-7, 365. That’s me."

Bronco followers who wanted a cornerback, inside linebacker, center or left tackle? Remember, the Broncos averaged 17.6 points a game last year, 28th in the NFL.

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes II, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce who averaged 28.2 points per game last season – and 39.0 points in three postseason games while going on to win the Super Bowl – and 35.3 points in 2018.

Second-year Broncos quarterback Drew Lock now is loaded with weapons to try and compete with the Chiefs on the scoreboard twice a year. The Broncos’ offensive weapons now include running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay, receivers Courtland Sutton, Jeudy and Hamler and tight end Noah Fant.

Hamler is 5-8 ½, 178 pounds, but he runs 40 yards in 4.32 seconds. That’s flying. He was both a receiver and dual returner for Penn State as a redshirt freshman and sophomore the past two years, averaging 16.9 yards a catch, 23.5 yards a kickoff return and 6.0 yards a punt return.

The Broncos still have three more picks in third round Friday night.