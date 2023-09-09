Broncos elevate receivers Humphrey, Dorsett from practice squad

Practice squad defensive lineman Ndubuisi sidelined following finger surgery.

DENVER — In an expected promotion, the Broncos elevated veteran receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad Saturday. The Broncos also elevated another receiver from the practice squad, Phillip Dorsett, for the game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is the iffy status of top receiver Jerry Jeudy that made Humphrey's promotion expected. A hamstring injury has Jeudy questionable to play Sunday in the Broncos' season opener against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High (Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m). That the Broncos elevated a second practice squad receiver in Dorsett would indicate Jeudy's status would fall on the doubtful side of questionable.

The 6-foot-4 Humphrey has been a part-time player throughout his career as he's played in 24 games over his first four seasons. His best year was 2021 with the New Orleans Saints and coach Sean Payton. Humphrey had 13 catches for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games with four starts that year.

Humphrey had four catches for 57 yards in the first half of the Broncos' final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. He practiced with the team on cut-down day Tuesday, Aug. 29 but was among the final cuts.

Dorsett, 31, was a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 but his single-season bests are 33 catches, 528 yards (in his second season of 2016) and 5 touchdowns (in 2019 with New England). Dorsett also spent time in Seattle where he built a close friendship with now Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Dorsett had 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown for Houston last season.

The Broncos' game-day roster Sunday will include receivers Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims Jr., Humphrey and Dorsett with Jeudy's status to be determined in the hours prior to kickoff.

Ndubuisi has finger surgery

The Broncos have lost practice squad defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi for an extended period after he suffered a fractured left ring finger that required surgery, a source told 9NEWS. Ndubuisi attended practice Monday and Wednesday, but was not in attendance Thursday and the surgery was performed Friday, according to the source.

The 6-foot-7, 323-pound Ndubuisi joined the Broncos this year as part of the NFL's international pathway program and doesn't count against the team's 16-player practice squad. His recovery is six weeks, as is the case with most fractures, although it's possible he could return sooner to practice.