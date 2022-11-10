Broncos fans urged to not walk out on this mailbag

Letter writers not happy with the product Denver is putting on the field and spreads blame to QB, head coach, and offensive line.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sure. Bitter frustration among Broncos fans was evident in the mass exodus between the end of regulation and start of overtime on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

But it was also late in the night, there was work the next morning, and did you see that traffic before the game?

Whatever the reason, the disappointing feeling among Broncos Country during both the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and subsequent mailbag, is palpable.

On with the ranting and venting.

Thank you for your in-depth and keen analyses each week. Big fan.

Ever since Trever Siemian and Paxton Lynch I've been preaching to anyone who will listen - and that's not many :) - that the Broncos don't have a quarterback problem, they have an O-Line problem. My claim was that it wouldn't matter who was playing QB, whether Russel Wilson or even Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, they wouldn't be effective. It's difficult to make good offensive plays when your average pocket time is less than 2 seconds.

I think (Thursday) night's game clearly shows the problem lies at the offensive line. It shows both from the Broncos perspective as well as the Colts’. They both have serious problems with their offensive lines. Take a look at the QB pressure stats.

Maybe you'll change my mind.

--Pat Lynch

Pat -- Fantasy Pros has Wilson tied for the 5th-most hurries with 19 so no doubt the protection could be better. But Mahomes has the second-most hurries with 25 and he’s ballin’. Aaron Rodgers has been hurried 24 times.

Using my naked eye and personal internal clock from the press box (where the game is incredibly easy), a decent share of Wilson’s 16 sacks (6th-most in league) have been coverage sacks.

There have been injuries among the projected starters along the right side of the offensive line with right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) combining for less than two quarters. But it seems fill-ins Graham Glasgow and Cam Fleming have done a nice job.

What has been particularly disappointing is the Broncos’ run game. Even when Javonte Williams was healthy, they weren’t running the ball like the wide-zone blocking scheme promised. The Broncos are 19th in rushing and only one team, the Colts, has fewer rushing touchdowns than Denver’s 2.

Without a consistent running game, the opposing defensive fronts bite less on play-action fakes. A better running game is included in the solution to better pass protection.

Do you have any inside information why the Broncos ownership extended Russell Wilson’s contract before he played a single game for the Broncos?

--Charles Stuart

Charles – Well, Charles, you bring up a question that was going around during and after the Colts’ game. I’ll give you two reasons why the Broncos locked Wilson up for essentially four years guaranteed at $161 million.

One, Broncos’ management was full-blown committed to Wilson the second his acquisition was consummated. When you surrender two first-round draft picks, two second-round selections, two starting players and a young backup quarterback, you’ve already paid a steep price in terms of football value. So in terms of roster building – becoming the best team you can possibly be – dollars are almost incidental next to four top-round draft picks and player capital.

Two, the thinking was the longer you wait to get a contract extension, the greater the cost. Wilson didn’t hold the Broncos hostage. He took an average of $40.25 million over the next four years -- and not $50 million a year as many (including me) expected following the most recent extensions of Rodgers and Deshaun Watson.

A third reason for getting the contract done before the season is it eliminates what would have been the weekly distraction of asking the team bosses and the quarterback whether Wilson is or isn’t getting a contract extension.

Wilson has played well in two games – the opener at Seattle and game 4 at Las Vegas. He didn’t play so well in three other games, although he did come through with a winning fourth quarter drive against the 49ers. Personally, I think it’s way too early to make definitive judgments on Wilson’s quarterback ability. It hasn’t met expectations to this point, but let’s get a few more game samples -- at least to the week 9 bye -- before slamming the extension.

On a serious note, can you pass along to the appropriate Broncos' management and medical team my observation of Russell Wilson throwing the football down field. Although Russell has at times an odd way of sidewinding the football, he appears to have spatial and depth perception issues -- the ball too often is thrown too long, or off to the side of an intended Broncos receiver, not to mention seeing the field of play – and the interceptions.

A full eye exam at the very least could help to identify and, if necessary, correct vision which may be an underlying contributing factor in his performance. Russell's eyes are equally as important as his arm, agility and football game savvy.

Thank you for reviewing my email, and forwarding my observations and concerns.

--Fredda Krinsky

Fredda – Russell Wilson is a high-performance athlete who has his own team of coaches and physical therapists. My guess is he’s had his vision, hearing, heart rate, oxygen flow, muscle mass and cognitive wave lengths tested and evaluated more than any athlete who’s ever lived.

But in times like these, no suggestions should be dismissed. Appreciate you thinking, Fredda.

This is the most confused I have been as a Broncos fan. I feel that Hackett is the issue and not Russ. No way Russ fell off a cliff. I hope Russ figures it out and shoves it up everyone's you know what. There are still four really good WRs and hopefully a TE (in Dulcich) that can play. The RBs are serviceable.

--Art Mensing

P.S. - Of course, the Broncos receivers’ dropped balls and not running towards the thrown ball is an entirely different issue ... the coaches can deal with that!!

Art – Nathaniel Hackett made an end-of-game decision – attempting a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth and 5 from the Seattle 46 when down by 1 -- in the season opener before 19.9 million primetime viewers that he has not been able to shake. The in-game operation errors during the week 2 contest against Houston led to questions as to whether Hackett was ready for the big job in the biggest of sports leagues.

But I thought it was impressive how Hackett admitted the error of his ways and brought in Jerry Rosburg to help with his game management prior to week 3. And despite being under siege, Hackett seems to have kept his composure, not become defensive, and stuck to his principles and methods – which were good enough to get him hired in the first place.

There have been growing pains, no doubt. And nothing matters to any NFL head coach except winning. John Fox used to say that no matter how good it’s going for an NFL head coach, he is always just two losses away from disaster. The Broncos have lost two in a row.

I still believe Hackett has a chance. He has some unique qualities that would be viewed as special if he wins. But he understands that he’s got to win.

As for the Broncos’ offense, everything was explainable – not acceptable, but explainable -- until its performance against the Colts. The offensive performance against the Colts was an unmitigated disaster. A PRP shot here, a Latavius Murray and Greg Dulcich over there, and it’s on to the Chargers.

I have been a die-hard Broncos fan for over 30 years. Living in Chicago, I have always worn Bronco's gear with a lot of pride and dignity.

When I learned Russell Wilson was being traded to the Broncos, I was so excited. My phone blew up with every single friend writing to congratulate me. I ran out to buy orange, white and blue #3 jerseys. After the previous 6 years of journeymen, trying to find lightning in a bottle and rookies who didn't look the part very quickly, I figured the organization had turned a corner.

But even before the questionable decision to kick a 64 yard field goal there were things I questioned and were head scratching to me. A first-time head coach not hiring anybody on the offensive staff with extensive experience to go along with their new franchise quarterback? Blowing off the preseason with a first date on a very hostile environment to open the season?

It bothered me when the Broncos played the Bills, who were the heavy favorites to win the AFC, and how it was the Bills who took the game seriously playing their starters while the Broncos acted like they were on vacation. That game in particular was eye-opening to me.

I went into the season with very realistic expectations. I didn't expect a new coaching staff to knock off the Chiefs for the division. My expectations were they would be a good team and compete and hopefully find a way to 10 wins and a playoff berth.

What has happened is bull. This product has been poor and an embarrassment. This team was not prepared mentally to go into Seattle. They do not look like they have any cohesion on offense as the timing seems very off between Wilson and his receivers. They are plagued with injuries so the plan to bubble wrap the team has backfired. The red zone has become the dead zone.

There have been two games where they had absolutely no business losing, but couldn't get out of their own way and stumbled to lose the game. I do understand it is only 5 games in, but does anybody look at some of the remaining games and say, yes they will win vs Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Ravens etc. and are destined for the playoffs?

The only thing that defines the team is it appears it has a pretty good defense and a horrendous offense led by a coaching staff that makes the average fan look smart.

It has been 7 years since the Broncos won the Super Bowl. It's been a heart-wrenching period for the organization and I am not optimistic this season will be any different. Like the rest of Broncos Nation, I am extremely disappointed with how this season has transpired thus far.

--Jon Cornbleet, Naperville, IL

Jon – Do you realize the Broncos have lost their three games by a combine 13 points? So close to 5-0!

OK, I’ll stop. It has been a most disappointing start to this season, as you so elegantly and thoroughly stated, Jon.

Yes, Hackett has made some rookie head coaching mistakes but there has been considerable progress in the in-game operations. Russell Wilson was terrific in the first half, and fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 32-23 loss at Las Vegas, but he struggled mightily in a win against Houston (6 of 20 at one point) and throughout the game Thursday against the Colts.

Let’s see what happens Monday night against the Chargers, the one AFC West team the Broncos have been able to beat in the previous six seasons (7-5). If somehow the Broncos can defeat the Chargers, it’s not unrealistic to think they can reach the bye week with a 5-3 record (with victories in subsequent games against the Jets at home and Jaguars in London).

Two losses in five days, as the Broncos’ experienced last week, magnifies the frustration. Given their strength of schedule after the bye, the Broncos, in my opinion, need to be 5-3 at the break if they are to snap their postseason drought. If they are 4-4 -- with all their injuries, and tough remaining opponents -- then you’re looking at same ol’, same ol.’ Only with a different cast.

