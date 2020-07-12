Broncos fear Bassey suffered season-ending knee injury

The undrafted corner was having a good rookie season until his left leg got caught up in the Arrowhead Stadium end zone in the third quarter.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos fear rookie slot cornerback Essang Bassey is finished for the year with a torn left ACL, a source told 9NEWS.

Bassey, an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, was covering Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver Sammy Watkins in the end zone early in the second half when it appeared his left leg planted awkwardly on the Arrowhead Stadium turf that otherwise had players slipping much of the game. Doctors won’t make a conclusive diagnosis on Bassey’s knee until after he undergoes an MRI on Monday morning.

Bassey won the Broncos’ nickelback position out of training camp, was benched halfway through the Jets game in week four, then got his job back in game eight at Atlanta. After Bassey went down against the Chiefs, the Broncos inserted Duke Dawson Jr. in his place.

The Broncos played one of their better defensive games of the season against the high-powered Chiefs but lost, 22-16.

Right guard Graham Glasgow also left the game with what coach Vic Fangio said was a toe injury and didn’t return. Glasgow was having a fine season until he contracted COVID prior to game seven against the Chargers and missed two games. Since his return he has played through calf and toe injuries. He was replaced in the second quarter Sunday by Austin Schlottmann.