CANTON, Ohio — In an attempt to improve their passing game in areas other than their receiver position, the Broncos are closing in on adding coveted free-agent running back Theo Riddick on a one-year contract, sources tell 9News.

A deal is expected later this week.

In his previous six seasons with the Detroit Lions, Riddick proved to be an exceptional pass catcher out of the backfield. He averaged better than 61 receptions and 470 receiving yards the previous four seasons. He averaged 64 carries and 237 rushing yards in that same four-year span.

Riddick was cut from the Lions last week in large part because he was due to make up to $3.6 million this year.

In recent years, the Broncos’ passing game was heavily reliant on receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. With Thomas traded away last season and Sanders coming off an Achilles injury, the Broncos are giving their younger receiver group some help through tight end Noah Fant, a first-round draft pick, and now Riddick.

Adding Riddick will move Devontae Booker’s future with the Broncos to uncertain status. Booker had been the Broncos’ third-down back and was lined up for the same role in 2019. He averaged 33 catches and 272 receiving yards the past three seasons.

Although the 5-foot-9 Riddick has played three more NFL seasons than Booker, he is just one year older. Riddick turned 28 in May, the same month Booker turned 27.

For now, the plan is for Riddick and Booker to compete for the team’s No. 3 running back position behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. But Riddick drew too much interest from other teams to have not drawn assurances from the Broncos.

One source told 9News as many as 10 teams called to inquire about Riddick after he was cut by the Lions, including his three long-time NFC North teams rivals from Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota. Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is now the Broncos’ head coach, put in a good word about Riddick to his boss, Denver general manager John Elway.

Riddick’s decision ultimately came down to offers submitted earlier this week from the New Orleans Saints and Broncos, but Denver had been the favorite since he visited with the team on Monday.

