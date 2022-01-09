Broncos fire Fangio as head coach after three seasons

Despite mostly decent defensive play, Fangio's Broncos posted a three-year record of 19-30. GM George Paton to lead search for new head coach immediately.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio is out as Broncos head coach.

9News has confirmed that George Paton, who just finished his first season as the team’s general manager, began his second year Sunday by firing Fangio after three consecutive losing seasons. Fangio, 63, was considered one of the NFL’s best defensive coaches when then-Broncos’ GM John Elway hired him away from the Chicago Bears following the 2018 season. Fangio received a four-year contract and he is in line to receive his 2022 salary. While Fangio’s sterling defensive reputation remains intact, his first stint as head coach compiled seasons of 7-9 in 2019, 5-11 in 2020 and 7-10 in 2021.

The Broncos showed early promise in 2021 by winning their first three games against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets by a combined 50 points. It turned out to be fool’s gold as those three teams were all cellar dwellers this season. The Broncos also clobbered the 2-win Lions by 28 points but otherwise went 3-10 against the rest of the league.

After their 3-0 start, the Broncos suffered through a four-game losing streak. They were 5-4 following an unexpected rout of the Cowboys in Dallas but then lost the following week to the then-3-6 Eagles. The Broncos were 6-5 but lost by two scores at Kansas City. They were 7-6 but lost a close one at home to the Bengals.

And then they lost their last four games to seal Fangio’s fate. Inside the AFC West, the Broncos were 0-6 against the Chiefs, 1-5 against the Raiders and 4-2 against the Chargers in Fangio’s three seasons.

His Denver defenses did perform well during his term, at least statistically. The Broncos were No. 1 in red zone defense in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons and they ranked in No. 3 in points allowed this year. But his 30 losses marked the highest three-year total by any Broncos’ coach.

Whenever an NFL head coach is dismissed it follows that his top assistants follow him out. Besides Fangio, the Broncos are also expected to dismiss offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. It would also be a surprise if Fangio’s longtime defensive right-hand man, Ed Donatell, returns despite Donatell's lengthy history with the team. Shurmur was beat up on social media all year but in fairness too many drives were halted by dropped passes. Teddy Bridgewater was a 4-11 quarterback with Carolina last year but he was 7-7 before he got hurt with the Broncos; 7-5 in games he finished.

It also became obvious late in the season that Drew Lock is a better quarterback now than he was when Shurmur took over prior to the 2020 season. And for all the complaints about the Broncos not running the ball enough, they had the league’s first running back duo in Melvin Gordon (918) and Javonte Williams (903) to each rush for 900 yards in 10 years.

In defense of McMahon, he was working with a 30 to 50 percent turnover in special teams personnel nearly every week. Still, the five touchdown combined touchdown returns off kickoffs and punts were the league’s most during Fangio’s three-year term.

The new head coach will likely have the authority to pick his own coaching staff. Some Broncos’ assistant coaches like defensive line coach Bill Kollar and defensive backs coach Christian Parker have another year or two left on their contracts and could be retained.

The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 to cap 2015 but since then they have suffered through six consecutive seasons without a postseason berth and five straight seasons with a losing record. The team has struggled to find a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season and their next head coach will be the team's fifth in 9 seasons, following John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph and now Fangio.

Sources told 9News that firing Fangio wasn’t as easy for Paton as it might have been for many Broncos fans. Paton thought long and hard about retaining Fangio for his defensive prowess and addressing the lackluster offense and special teams by making changes to the offensive and special teams staff and upgrading the quarterback position. But in the end, Paton thought it best to start fresh by overhauling his coaching staff starting with the men at the top.

Among the head coaching candidates the Broncos may consider are former Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson, current Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to name a few. There have also been reports that the University of Michigan and former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh would also listen to NFL teams with head coach vacancies.

The Broncos must also interview at least two minority head coaching candidates as set by the expanded Rooney Rule. Offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy and Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo are some of the top minority candidates.

The expectation is the Broncos’ search for a new head coach will take roughly two weeks before the new hire is made.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



