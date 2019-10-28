ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has a disc injury in his neck area that will cause him to miss their next game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and it’s possible he could miss the rest of the season.

“We’ll reevaluate after the bye and see where he’s at,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in his day-after-game press conference Monday at the team’s UCHealth Training Center headquarters.

Flacco was moving with a pronounced stiff neck after the Broncos’ 15-13 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.

Brandon Allen, whom the Broncos claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams prior to the start of the regular season, will start Sunday against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Allen has been a backup or No. 3 quarterback for Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Rams and now the Broncos in his four NFL seasons but he has never taken a snap in a game.

“I’ve seen him a lot on the scout team and when he’s been in there a little bit on offense. I think the guy has a little something to him and will devise a plan for him,’’ Fangio said.

As for the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback against the Browns, Fangio said either second-round rookie Drew Lock would be activated from the injured reserve list or Brett Rypien would be promoted from the practice squad.

Fangio said it’s possible Flacco would be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

