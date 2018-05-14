KUSA – There is some serious star power in the Broncos’ rookie class.

At least the NFL Players Association thinks so. Of the 40 most marketable new players invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere that will be held Thursday-Saturday in Los Angeles, the Broncos account for 10 percent.

The four Broncos rookies who have been excused from Thursday’s practice so they can attend the event: Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Royce Freeman and DaeSean Hamilton.

Last year, the Broncos had only one rookie attend the premiere: Third-round receiver Carlos Henderson.

The rookies spend the bulk of the event going through various photo shoots and autograph signings.

The 2016 rookie premiere is where Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch demonstrated his widely panned touchdown dance attempt.

