KUSA – Fair or not, there seems to be a blanket evaluation around the league of Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

A good coach. A very good coach. But not a head coach.

Perhaps, these appraisals simply spawned from his resume. Fangio has been an NFL defensive coach for 32 years and a defensive coordinator for 19, but he’s never been a head coach.

The Broncos’ head coach search committee led by general manager John Elway are going to give Fangio a chance to prove his perception wrong when they meet with the Bears’ 60-year-old defensive boss Monday morning in the Chicago-area.

Maybe Fangio got some interview prep work in Saturday. He said, “I’ve done zero,’’ preparation for his head coach interviews when he met with the Chicago-area media on Friday. The Bears host the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles today (Sunday) at Soldier Field.

"I have not returned one phone call," Fangio told the media on Friday. "I have not done one piece of work for it. I refuse to. And that's it."

Elway, who has always operated -- if not always successfully -- with a Super Bowl-or-bust approach, might have liked Fangio’s response.

The Broncos’ search committee of Elway, director of player personnel Matt Russell, director of team administration Mark Thewes and public relations boss Patrick Smyth flew from Boston to Chicago on Sunday after meeting with New England Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores on Saturday morning in Providence, R.I. Team president Joe Ellis has been with the group since Mike Munchak was interviewed Friday.

At this point, Munchak appears to be the favorite, although Fangio will get an honest chance to win the job.

Why? Elway has always liked the no nonsense, tough guy approach in his coaches, especially if they have a history of getting the most out of his players. His dad was like that.

Fangio was hired away from San Francisco by new Bears’ head coach John Fox in 2015. The Bears’ defense ranked No. 39 in 2013 and 2014 in the two years before Fangio took control. They then ranked 14th, 15th and 10th from 2015-17, and were No. 3 this year – No. 1 in scoring defense – after adding edge rusher Khalil Mack and first-round linebacker Roquan Smith.

Fangio is also a master at the 3-4 defensive system the Broncos’ employ. To switch to a 4-3 would be to restructure the defensive roster at the defensive line and linebacker positions.

Fangio would need either a solid or new wave-type offensive coordinator. The Broncos already have one of the best special teams coordinators in Tom McMahon, who will return.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen
01 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the 1989 Divisional Playoff Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium on Jan. 7, 1990.
02 / 46
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, speaks at a ceremony inducting Pat Bowlen into the Broncos Ring of Fame during at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 1, 2015.
03 / 46
Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field on Sept. 30, 2012.
04 / 46
John Elway and Pat Bowlen celebrate victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 19, 2014.
05 / 46
Statue of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
06 / 46
Pat Bowlen, Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo during Peyton Manning's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Mar. 20, 2012.
07 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium on Jan. 31, 1999.
08 / 46
Gary Zimmerman, Pat Bowlen and John Elway at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Zimmerman in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2008.
09 / 46
John Elway and Pat Bowlen pose for a photo with new head coach John Fox press Fox's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Jan. 14, 2011.
10 / 46
President George H.W. Bush shakes hands with Pat Bowlen before the start of the Houston Texans during the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Reliant Stadium on December 13, 2007 in Houston, Texas.
11 / 46
Owners Pat Bowlen, Stan Kroenke and John Elway of the Colorado Crush pose with the trophy after a 51-48 win over the Georgia Force in Arena Bowl XIX on June 12, 2005 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
12 / 46
Dean Spanos, President of the San Diego Chargers, talks with Pat Bowlen prior to their game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 18, 2012 in Denver.
13 / 46
'Pat Bowlen 1984-present' is inducted into the Ring of Fame during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver.
14 / 46
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Pat Bowlen owner, hoists the Lombardi Trophy along with her mother Joan Spencer and son John Bowlen as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally in Denver on February 9, 2016.
15 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1997.
16 / 46
Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to owner Pat Bowlen during a game at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 13, 1998. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-23.
17 / 46
Terrell Davis stands with Pat Bowlen and John Elway after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 1999.
18 / 46
Pat Bowlen and executive vice president of football operations John Elway before the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the field prior to Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks owner owner Paul Allen in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates the 26-16 victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 46
Pat Bowlen and John Elway celebrate after the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli (135) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen reacts during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen attends the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 38-24. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Broncos 49-23. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
34 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
35 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sideline prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
36 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and hall of fame member Floyd Little (right) during the ceremony to honor him at halftime during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
37 / 46
Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway (left) and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen wait to be introduced for a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 46
Denver Broncos president and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen speaks to the media during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sidelines before the game against the St Louis Rams at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen during halftime against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. The Colts defeated the Broncos 27-13. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches on the sidelines in the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches from the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-3. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
43 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen walks the practice field during mini camp at the Broncos Training Facility. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
44 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and head coach Mike Shanahan during training camp at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports
45 / 46
Gary Zimmerman (left), and presenter Pat Bowlen (right) unveil his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
46 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen congratulates head coach Dan Reeves after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium 24-23. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports