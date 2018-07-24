PARKER — Once upon a time, just about all Broncos players were students first, athletes second.

Seven Bronco players -- Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, De’Angelo Henderson, Clinton McDonald, Tim Patrick and Jordan Leslie – participated in a back-to-school shopping function here Monday with about 25 kids from the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Each kid got a $100 gift certificate, courtesy of King Soopers, where they spent their credit on school supplies, and then if they had a little bit leftover, some clothes or food.

“I think kids, their success depends on how comfortable they are in the classroom,’’ said Sutton, the Broncos’ second-round rookie receiver. “And when they have their backpack, they have all the school supplies they need to be in class and not worry about-- I don’t have a pencil, I don’t have paper, I don’t have binders, I don’t have all this stuff that I need to be able to have a really good school year, then I think it lifts their confidence level a little bit.

“Growing up we all knew those kids who didn’t have all their school supplies and you could feel the vibe that they weren’t prepared and it kind of hurt their confidence a little bit.’’

Chubb found shopping for school supplies as a young adult much more pleasant than when he was a kid and he was dragged around by mom.

“School shopping was the worst for me,’’ he said. “I hated going school shopping. Now I’m in a different light so I get to be on the other side of it.’’

