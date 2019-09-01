KUSA – The Broncos are hiring Vic Fangio to become their next head coach, team sources told 9NEWS.

Fangio, who finished his 32nd season as an NFL coach and 19th as defensive coordinator, is getting his first chance as a head coach at the age of 60.

Fangio is coming off a season as Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator in which his unit ranked No. 1 in scoring with 17.7 points allowed per game.

He beat out Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach Mike Munchak and three other candidates for the right to succeed Vance Joseph as the Broncos’ head coach.

Joseph was fired last week after posting an 11-21 record the previous two seasons with the Broncos.

Fangio will become the fourth head coach Elway has hired since he became the Broncos’ general manager in 2011. Elway’s head coaches: John Fox (2011), Gary Kubiak (2015), Joseph (2017) and now Fangio.

Kubiak resigned as head coach following the 2016 season because of health reasons but is expected to return this season as an offensive assistant coach in a role that is to be determined.

Elway organized his search so that he had five candidates: Chuck Pagano, the Boulder native who served as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach from 2012-17; Los Angeles Rams’ quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor; New England defensive play-caller Brian Flores, Munchak and Fangio.

9NEWS reported Tuesday morning that Munchak and Fangio were the two finalists. Elway took his time to deliberate between the two before picking Dunmore over Scranton – the Northeastern, Pennsylvania hometowns of Fangio and Munchak, respectively, that are 3 miles apart.

In Fangio, Elway went with maturity, experience and someone known as one of the NFL’s best 3-4 defensive coaches. As a head coach, though, Fangio is getting first opportunity.

Not even back in 1979 with Dunmore High School in Pennsylvania (Fangio's high school head coach, Jack Henzes, is still Dunmore's head coach, although Henzes recently missed his 52nd season to recover from a heart procedure) or 1982 with Milford Academy in Connecticut did Fangio get a chance to run the show.

Fangio has been in charge of defensive units plenty of years, including his current job with the Chicago Bears, who just suffered a heartbreaking, 16-15 defeat to Philadelphia in a first-round NFC playoff game Sunday when Cody Parkey’s mid-range field goal attempt tumbled on the wrong side of victory.

Fangio has also been a defensive coordinator for the expansion Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the expansion Houston Texans, Stanford – where a certain Broncos’ GM is an alum – the San Francisco 49ers and Bears. Fangio also worked two years with Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh, who has a close working relationship with Gary Kubiak, who will become a Broncos’ top offensive coach this year, although not its coordinator.

After all those years as a top assistant, Fangio finally found a man to give him a chance at the top job in Elway.

The Broncos’ search committee of Elway, his right-hand man Matt Russell, public relations boss Patrick Smyth and administrative director Mark Thewes waited 48 hours on the road to interview Fangio -- between Flores’ interview Saturday morning in Providence. R.I. and their session Monday morning with the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

The Broncos’ committee spent one night in Boston, and the next in Chicagoland area.

Fangio may not look at it this way, but it probably didn't hurt that his Bears lost a tough one to Philly in the playoff opener Sunday night. That made Fangio immediately available for hire as head coach. Had the Bears won, the Broncos would not have been able to hire Fangio for at least another week – a delay that might have cost them invaluable time in putting together an assistant coaching staff.

After interviewing with the Broncos in Lake Forest, Ill. on Monday morning, Fangio returned to the Bears’ Halas Hall headquarters to conduct his annual exit interviews with his players – as all NFL coaches do the day after the season.

Elway, though, was waiting around until Fangio completed his daily work with the Bears before making dinner plans to get to know his candidate better. Elway and Fangio broke bread at an Italian restaurant in Lake Forest. Elway and his committee then flew back to Centennial on Monday evening and he spent all day Tuesday deliberating before deciding Wednesday that he would give Fangio his first head coaching job.

In all of his head coach searches, the final candidate interviewed got the job: Fox in 2011, Kubiak in 2015 and Joseph in 2017 and Fangio in 2019.