Broncos' McLaughlin had 60 yards rushing and 22-yard touchdown off a screen in first half. But Jets' Breese Hall exploded for 72-yard TD run to open second half.

DENVER — Never mind Sean Payton and words he admittedly regretted.

This was a battle of two former Broncos head coaches, Nathaniel Hackett and Vance Joseph, matching strategies and play calls against each other.

Hackett, the Broncos' head coach last year and New York Jets' offensive coordinator this year, used an old-fashioned ground-and-pound attack to win 31-21 against the Broncos, whose defensive coordinator, Joseph, was Denver's head coach from 2017-18.

Together, Hackett and Joseph were 15-32 in three seasons for the Broncos. Hackett was 1-0 Sunday and Joseph was 0-1 before a gathering of 72,450 (3,937 no-shows) on a spectacular early October Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

This was a game where Payton had to eat his words. In a training camp interview with USA TODAY, Payton said last year's Broncos were victimized by "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.'' The coach was Hackett.

Two days later Payton admitted he erred in speaking so harshly but too late.

Before the game, Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah gave an impassioned pre-game speech to his offense, saying "Their coach made this personal. Well, (bleep) him and (bleep) them. Let's go win this (bleep) for Hackett."

Funny thing is, Hackett went up on the Payton Broncos by doing something he struggled to get going as Broncos head coach last year: A running game.

Through three quarters, the Jets had 216 yards rushing. Hall had 168 yards on 18 carries.

Wearing all orange uniforms and white helmets -- a strong resemblance to the Syracuse University football team -- that reflected off the 72-degree, bright sun, the Broncos ran into some of their same old problems -- a defense that couldn't stop the run and an offense that sputtered for too much of the second half.

A 72-yard run by the Jets' Breece Hall -- who ran through a hole big enough for an 18-wheel semi to drive through -- on New York's first play on the second half turned the Broncos' 13-8 halftime lead into a 15-13 deficit.

Three more Greg Zuerlein field goals -- he had five 3 pointers on the day -- lifted the Jets to a 24-13 lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

At that point, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had thrown for just 68 yards and his three top receivers -- Jerry Jeudy. Marvin Mims Jr. and Courtland Sutton -- had just 11 yards receiving.

But the Broncos got back in it thanks to a third-and-long completion for 23 yards from Russell Wilson to Jerry Jeudy with a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty tacked on.

A dump pass from Wilson to Samaje Perine picked up 29 yards -- Perine broke a tackle early in his run -- and set up first and goal. Wilson finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman.

A 2-point conversion run by fullback Michael Burton made it 24-21 with 4:44 remaining.

The Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson answered by leading his offense to the Broncos' 27. But a pass inside the 5 to star receiver Garrett Wilson went through his hands and into the arms of Broncos' cornerback Pat Surtain II at the 3 yard line.

Russell Wilson started there with 2:14 remaining. He completed passes to Brandon Johnson, Sutton and Jeudy to move the ball out to his own 41, but the Jets' Quinnen Williams stripped him from behind and defensive back Bryce Hall picked up the bouncing fumble near his own sideline and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

Ball game. The Broncos are 1-4 and play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have a 15-game winning streak over 8 calendar years against the Broncos.

The Broncos' offense, sputtered in the third quarter as it often this season. Even after the Jets' gifted the Broncos a muffed punt and ball at the New York 39, a trick play call by Payton backfired.

A double reverse resulted in running back Samaje Perine lateraling his pitch a bit too close and high to other-way runner Marvin Mims Jr. The ball bounced off Mims' hands and the Jets recovered.

Ugh.

Hall had a 62-yard touchdown run against the Broncos here last year before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. His knee injury occurred one week after Broncos' running back Javonte Williams suffered his, yet Hall seems much closer to 100 percent recovered.

Williams seemed healthy enough to play Sunday and did his best to convince his coaches and trainers he could play.

But out of an abundance of caution and with Jaleel McLaughlin available, Payton and the medical team decided it was best to give Williams’ quad pull a few more days to heal.

Payton then unleashed Jaleel.

The undrafted rookie made three spectacular plays to help the Broncos lead the Jets, 13-8 at halftime. The Broncos for a half received a strong performance from Vance Joseph’s defense and the legs of McLaughlin and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Williams held an extensive workout before the game under the watch of trainers – but not Payton or general manager George Paton. Williams looked good – he was a full participant in practice Friday -- but he was scratched from the game-day roster anyway as it was decided he should get a little extra time to heal the quad injury he suffered last week at Chicago.

Samaje Perine was the Broncos’ starting running back instead with McLaughlin the featured weapon. McLaughlin had runs of 38 and 21 yards and a 22-yard screen reception and run for a touchdown in the first half. The scrambling Wilson had 45 yards rushing.

If the Jets thought they were getting the Denver D that surrendered 70 in Miami, they were badly mistaken. For starters, the Broncos got several key defensive players back that didn’t play in that game, namely Justin Simmons and Josey Jewell, who left with a groin injury early in the second quarter against the Dolphins.

Then there was Nik Bonitto, who didn’t start at Miami but replaced the now traded Randy Gregory last week at Chicago. Bonitto had two sacks in the first quarter, giving him 4.5 in his last two games and 5.5 for the season.

Finally, the Jets’ offense ain’t the Dolphins. The Denver D was terrific early, even if it was charged with 5 points that came from other units.

A muffed punt by Broncos rookie returner Marvin Mims Jr., who should have called for a fair catch with a Jets gunner on top of him, gave New York the ball at the Denver 20. The Denver D did well to hold the Jets to a short Greg Zuerlein field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos came back on their first possession thanks to the young legs of McLaughlin and still spry legs of 12-year quarterback Wilson. On third-and-8, Wilson converted by scrambling forward for a 16-yard run.

Then McLaughlin took a pitch right and sprinted down the right sideline for a 38-yard gain. Later, McLaughlin took a quick screen from Wilson, cut inside and blazed into the end zone for a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Broncos were up 7-3.

On the next series, the Denver D did its job again, forcing a punt, but Thomas Morstead did it again, booming the ball 54 yards out of bounds at the Denver 6. On the first play, Wilson held on to the ball a second or two too long and as he was getting sacked threw the ball away in desperation.

Intentional grounding from the end zone meant 2-point safety for the Jets.

It was 7-5.

The Broncos again used a screen, this time to starting running back Samaje Perine, for 25 yards and Wilson again took off for 21 to the Jets’ 5. A goal-to-go opportunity wasn’t converted, though, and the Broncos settled for a short Wil Lutz field goal and a 10-5 lead early in the second quarter.

With his quarterback Zach Wilson struggling as usual, Jets’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett -- a son of a long-time college and NFL coach -- went Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes, running the ball 9 straight times with Breece Hall doing most of the damage in moving the ball from the Jets’ own 25 to first and goal.

On third and goal, Hackett asked Zach Wilson to make one throw and he couldn’t do it. Incomplete, chip-shot field goal, narrowing the score to 10-8 with 6:41 left in the half.

The Broncos came back and used an unnecessary roughness penalty on Quinnen Williams, who went high to hit a sliding Russell Wilson, and a 21-yard scamper by McLaughlin were part of a drive that again reached first and goal.

Again, the Broncos had to settle for a short field goal, which Lutz converted for a 13-8 lead with 1:47 left in the half.

The Jets hurried up to drive down to the Broncos’ 8-yard line before the half but they didn’t hurry enough as the first-half clock expired before they could spike it and send their field goal unit out for 3 more points.

Bronco Bits

The Broncos' final two draft picks this year, safety JL Skinner and center Alex Forsyth, were inactive for a fifth consecutive game. …

Defensive players who returned for the game against the Jets after missing last week’s game against the Bears: Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell, Frank Clark, P.J. Locke and Mike Purcell.