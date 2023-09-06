Broncos notes: Jeudy returns to practice on limited basis

Six veterans named as captains: Russ, McGlinchey, Simmons, Sutton, Dixon and Kareem. Javonte workload.

DENVER — It's only been 13 days since Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury that required assistance from two medical personnel to help him to the sideline and then get carted into the locker room. And yet, the Broncos receiver returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Jeudy ran a few routes early in practice, although he backed off and merely observed for the final 10 minutes of the media-viewing portion. Thursday practice will serve as a greater indication as to whether Jeudy will be available to play Sunday in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Broncos head coach Sean Payton lists Jeudy as "questionable" on the final injury report Friday.

Captain Kareem and company

The Broncos named six team captains: safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons on defense; quarterback Russell Wilson, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and receiver Courtland Sutton on offense; and punter Riley Dixon on special teams.

"There's a lot that goes into that,'' Payton said. "Guys lead in their own ways. The veteran players vote on these guys and generally speaking your better teams are player-led teams. Your average teams are coach-led teams and your poor teams really have no leadership. So, I think it's important."

Javonte update

Running back Javonte Williams is going to play Sunday against the Raiders, a little more than 11 months after he suffered an ACL tear in a game against the Raiders last year. Whether he or Samaje Perine get the bulk of the snaps remains to be seen.

"Look, he's going to play a big role,'' Payton said. "I haven't put together a number for him. We feel like he and Perine— I don't want to say are similar backs— and then obviously we have a little different dimension with Jaleel (McLaughlin). But we feel like he's moving well. He's strong and healthy. The preseason was important for him but more important was the hours that he put in and the rehab."

Bronco Bits

Payton said it's not necessarily home-field advantage as better team advantage. "I think the good comes before the home,'' he said.

Tight end Greg Dulcich was excused from practice because of a family matter.

