Broncos receiver KJ Hamler waived with heart condition

Hamler was recovered from torn pec but chest pains prior to camp led to tests that found pericarditis.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — New Broncos receiver coach Keary Colbert has had better days.

KJ Hamler, a big-play, but oft-injured receiver, revealed Monday on Instagram that he has been sidelined with what he called was a "mild heart irritation, called pericarditis."

In a procedural move, the Broncos are waiving Hamler with a non-football illness, a source told 9NEWS. While Hamler could return to the Broncos early in the season -- as of now, a source said he would like to -- he also could wind up with another team.

Hamler sent his message out a couple hours after teammate and fellow receiver Tim Patrick went down in practice with what appears to be a serious left Achilles injury. The fear is an MRI exam will reveal Patrick suffered a season-ending tear to his Achilles -- one year after he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.

A second-round pick by Broncos general manager John Elway out of Penn State in the 2020 draft, Hamler has struggled with health issues throughout his career. He suffered a torn ACL and hip injury early in the 2021 season, missed much of last season with groin and hamstring injuries, then suffered a torn pec while working out in Arizona in February.

He had recovered from the pec injury and was on track to start training camp on time last week, but chest pains led to tests that revealed his heart condition.

"I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love,'' Hamler wrote on his Instagram account. "I will be back on the field -- better and stronger than ever -- as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field."

Hamler revealed prior to last season that he was in a dark place mentally and emotionally while rehabbing from his knee and hip surgeries. He had 30 catches with three touchdowns as a rookie in 2020, but has just 12 catches with no touchdowns since, albeit for an impressive 19.9 yards per reception.

"It's tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing to me,'' Hamler wrote.

"This is not a farewell, this is not a good bye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health. ... This is something to bring awareness to anybody. So anyone with chest pains please get checked out by your doctor!"