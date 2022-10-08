Broncos long snapper injured in loss to Colts

The Northern Colorado product suffered hand/wrist injury in the Broncos' loss Thursday night to the Colts. He is expected to join team's substantial IR list.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse for the Broncos, they lose their long snapper.

Per a source, Jacob Bobenmoyer, the Broncos’ long snapper the past three seasons, will miss extended time because of a hand/wrist injury suffered Thursday night in the team’s 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis. Bobenmoyer is expected to be placed on injured reserve, which would mean missing no fewer than the Broncos' next four games.

According to multiple sources in the special teams community, the Broncos have been calling around to check in on available long snappers. The team is expected to sign a new long snapper following the league’s play Sunday and Monday.

A walk-on linebacker/long snapper at Northern Colorado, Bobenmoyer was brought in by the Broncos for a tryout in 2019 before he was signed to their offseason roster as a free agent in March 2020. He played in 38 consecutive games for the Broncos since the start of the 2020 season but he is expected to miss the next several games.

It’s another bad break for head coach Nathaniel Hackett as Bobenmoyer is added to the Broncos’ list of injuries that has been consistently among the league’s longest in recent years.

Bobenmoyer is expected to join Garett Bolles and Ronald Darby on the IR list this week, which would bring the Broncos' total to 13 injured players at a combined 2022 payout of $72.44 million:

Garett Bolles - $17 million

Justin Simmons - $15.1 million

Randy Gregory - $14 million

Ronald Darby - $9.82 million

Tim Patrick - $8.5 million

Tom Compton - $2.25 million

Greg Dulcich - $1.43 million

Javonte Williams - $1.06 million

M. Ojemudia - $1.04 million

J. bobenmoyer - $895,000

Christopher Allen - $460,000

Damarea Crockett - $455,000

Casey Tucker - $430,000

Total - $72.44 million