Browning may only miss one game. Boone will be down 4 weeks. Mack was a 1,000-yard back until an Achilles injury in 2020 opener.

DENVER — Injuries continue to pile up on the slumping Denver Broncos as MRI exams Monday morning revealed they will lose outside linebacker Baron Browning, left tackle Cam Fleming and backup running back Mike Boone for multiple weeks.

Browning, who had been starting in place of the injured Randy Gregory, will miss the game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of a strained hip flexor, a source told 9NEWS. It’s a three-week injury but with the Broncos on bye the following week, there is hope Browning will be able to play the following Sunday, Nov. 13 at Tennessee.

Boone suffered a right high ankle sprain in the first half of the Broncos’ 16-9 loss Sunday to the New York Jets. X-Rays were negative according to a source but Boone will be sidelined at least four weeks.

To fill in for Boone, the Broncos signed veteran running back Marlon Mack off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad. Mack goes to the 53-man roster so there's a chance Boone will go on short-term injured reserve.



Mack, 26, rushed for a combined 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018-19 but suffered a season-ending, and career-altering, Achilles tear in the 2020 season opener.

He returned last season but had just 101 yards on 28 carries in six games. He has been with the Houston Texans and 49ers this year but does not have a carry in 2022.

With the Broncos, Mack is expected to become the Broncos' No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray, although the team also has running back Devine Ozigbo on its practice squad.

The Broncos also signed offensive tackle Christian DiLauro to their practice squad Monday. per source. DiLauro was among five players who worked out for the team Friday. He will add depth protection after starting left tackle Cam Fleming suffered a game-ending right quad injury against the Jets. Fleming was replaced by Calvin Anderson. The Broncos also have former Colorado Buffalo tackle Will Sherman on their practice squad.

The Broncos are taking off Monday afternoon for London where they will spend the week to prepare for the game Sunday against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.