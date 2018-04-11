DENVER — It's almost like the football gods knew the good team would do and the bad team would die on the do-or-die kick.

Brandon McManus lined up for a 51-yard field goal. There were 3 seconds left in the game between the Broncos and Houston Texans before a sellout crowd in Denver. He had made 51- and 53-yard field goals in the season opener -- when the gods had no clue which team was good, and which was bad -- and the Broncos beat Seattle. Since he became the Broncos' full-time kicker in 2015, McManus had made many more field goals from 50 yards-plus (13) than he had missed (7).

But this was a little more pressure than usual. McManus had missed badly from 62 yards near the end of the half. So he didn't have his leg swing groove on. Still, this was makable by his usual standards. Miss it and Houston wins, 19-17. Make it and the Broncos win, 20-19.

All he had to do was make it.

He missed. Wide to the right. To his credit, he didn't blame the wind, as teammates did, and he didn't blame the snap, as others wondered about.

"No, bad kicks,'' McManus said.

In failure, give him credit for not ducking the heat.

"Both kicks, the 62-yarder and the (51-yarder) were both terrible kicks by me,'' McManus said. "I didn't even give them a chance. It's tough for these guys to fight so hard and just to have two terrible kicks and not even give myself a chance to make them.''

Somehow, McManus seemed destined to miss. He made all the big ones in 2015, when the Broncos won a record 11 games by seven points or less -- 11 games! -- on their way to winning Super Bowl 50. They were a good team that got the breaks that year.

They are not a good team this year. They have lost six of their last seven games are 3-6 heading into the bye week. The Houston Texans are the good team. They won in the return of Demaryius Thomas. The Texans won their sixth straight and are now 6-3.

"It feels like somebody is out to get us,'' said Broncos' defensive end Derek Wolfe, who played a strong game in defeat. The year we won the Super Bowl, we won every close game. Now it's the opposite.''

These Broncos have lost four games by 4 points or less to the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Los Angeles Rams and now the Texans.

The Broncos also lost their best offensive lineman, center Matt Paradis to a fracture fibula near his right ankle. Paradis will miss at least the next six weeks and possibly the rest of the season.

There was a lot of Demaryius Thomas beating his buddies early. There was his heir apparent, Courtland Sutton, making plays early in the second half. And with D.T. not featured in the Broncos' passing game for the first time in years, Denver rediscovered its tight end position.

Sutton caught two big passes early in the third quarter and tight end Jeff Heuerman capped the drive by hauling in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum to give the Broncos their first lead, 17-16 through the third quarter. Heuerman finished with 10 catches for 83 yards in the best game of his career.

"I don't really want to talk about myself,'' Heuerman said. "In order to make plays, everybody has to do their job. This team will fight. You see that week-in and week-out. It is an honor to go battle with these guys every week and fight with them.''

After the Heuerman touchdown, Houston with its next possession used 13 plays to drive for a 37-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn, giving the Texans a 19-17 lead just a minute into the fourth quarter. Who knew the score would hold up over the final 14 minutes?

When a team suffers a loss like this, time management at the end of both halves must come into question. The Broncos missed a great opportunity to flip the game in their favor at the end of the first half. They had finished an impressive 82-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run by Devontae Booker to close within 13-10 with 5:33 left in the half.

The Denver D then held Houston and its talented young quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Broncos' got the ball back at the 2-minute warning, albeit at their own 5 yard line. Still, they moved the ball to the Houston 45 and had first down with 47 seconds left in the half. An incomplete, a 1-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders and an incomplete left the Broncos still at the Houston 45 with 22 seconds left.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph sent McManus out for a 62-yard field goal. The kick was well-wide and might have been a tad short. The problem with missing it is Houston got the ball from the spot of McManus' miss -- the Denver 48 -- with 18 seconds left.

Watson completed passes of 13 and 7 yards leaving Fairbairn with a 46-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left. As Fairbairn was about to kick, Joseph called a timeout. Fairbairn missed the field goal but it didn't count. He got another chance and he made it.

Joseph did the ice treatment on kickers before and it worked. This time, the football gods seemed to know the Broncos are a bad team and it wouldn't work.

"At the half, that's totally on me,'' Joseph said. "I'm trying to be greedy and get three more points there, and it cost us three. I get that.''

Then near the end of the game, a Keenum completion to Sanders for 18 yards gave the Broncos the ball at the Houston 37 with 43 seconds remaining, down 19-17. A 5-yard completion to Heuerman set up second-and-5 at the Houston 32. Instead of taking another shot downfield, the Broncos ran Lindsay up the middle. For a 1-yard loss.

That was pivotal. The clock ran down to 3 seconds when the Broncos called timeout and put it all on McManus. O'Brien called a timeout, too. McManus got his shot. It was wide by plenty.

"I felt I could have done a lot better to make it a lot easier kick on Brandon,'' said Connor McGovern, a right guard who replaced the injured Paradis at center. "It was not an easy kick. The wind in the stadium was swirling. I wanted him to make it because I knew I made mistakes and I wanted to feel a little bit better about the mistakes I made. But I know there's stuff I could have done better.''

In the beginning, the game was all about the return of Demaryius Thomas. As a kid growing up in Georgia, Thomas and about 10 to 15 of his buddies used to go in a backyard and play a game they called, “Throw ‘em up, bust ‘em up."

The boys would gather, someone would throw the ball up in the air, one guy would catch it, then would have to beat, avoid, stiff-arm, drag and bust his way past all the other kids to the other side of the yard.

Thomas didn’t play football as a kid. But he “was real good’’ at this game.

All D.T. was doing Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High was play a grown-up version of “throw ‘em up, bust ‘em up” against his buddies.

Traded from his former team, the Broncos, to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, Thomas returned to play his former team five days later. He received a nice pregame tribute from the Broncos with a video montage of some of his best touchdown catches that played on the big scoreboard. The stadium cameras then panned to him standing on the Texans’ sideline in his No. 87 uniform as the Broncos crowd roared their thank you. Thomas raised his right arm, then both arms to acknowledge the crowd.

He then went out and whipped his former teammates with three catches for 61 yards in the first quarter. Thomas’ Texans were leading the Broncos’ 16-10 at halftime. Thomas had no other catches as Watson returned to his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins, who finished with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos were down 13-3 until Keenum ignited a long touchdown drive with a 44-yard completion to backup tight end Matt LaCosse. Devontae Booker, whose fumble earlier in the quarter set up a Houston touchdown, finished this drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos had a chance to enter the half tied 13-13, but Brandon McManus missed a 62-yard field goal and Houston took advantage of their midfield field position by striking their own field goal, this time a 46-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn with no time remaining. Instead of 13-13, Houston led, 16-10.

To make matters worse, the Broncos may have lost center Matt Paradis to a serious ankle injury late in the first half. Paradis was carted off the field. He had played every snap since the start of the 2015 season and was set to possibly become the league’s highest-paid center either through contract extension or free agency.

The Broncos and Paradis’ agent had been in contract talks off and on the past few months, although a deal was not imminent.

On their first pass of the game, Houston had quarterback Deshaun Watson throw a quick screen down the line to Thomas. Who knew? The Denver D apparently didn’t, even though Thomas a hundred of them or so in his 8 ½ seasons with the Broncos.

He caught the ball and quickly broke into the open. He couldn’t go the distance like he did four or five years ago. But he picked up 31 yards. D.T. was now a Texan.

Once the D.T. emotion wore off, the game belonged to Watson and the Houston defense. He finished the first drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Thomas.

After McManus answered with a 44-yard field goal, Houston took advantage of a Booker fumble on his own 22-yard line. Two plays later, Watson hit star receiver DeAndre Hopkins with a 16-yard touchdown pass.

