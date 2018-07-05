Mike -

I’m having second thoughts about drafting Bradley Chubb rather than trading down with the Bills. Having another 1st round pick with a move up from the 3rd round to the second round would’ve been nice. If the Broncos would’ve moved back do you have an idea what Elway would’ve drafted? I know I would’ve liked Tremain Edmunds/LB Virginia Tech, then drafting Will Hernandez or even trading that #22 pick for more picks. Edmunds can play the middle, but he can rush the passer on passing situations. I think Edmunds is going to be one of the best players coming out of this draft.

- Todd Poirot

Todd – Shortly after death and taxes, buyer’s remorse is a natural, certain event.

As 9NEWS reported last week, the Broncos top three choices with their No. 5 overall pick were Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb and Sam Darnold. Barkley and Darnold were gone with the No. 2 and 3 picks. When the Cleveland Browns surprisingly took cornerback Denzel Ward, and not Chubb, at No. 4, the Broncos had their player and called off their trade with the Bills.

Had the Browns taken Chubb, Broncos general manager John Elway would have traded back to the Bills at No. 12 and 22.

With the No. 12 pick, I think Elway would have hoped one from this list -- linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Derwin James, guard Quenton Nelson, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey or defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick -- would have been there. All but James were gone before No. 12.

Elway might have been James’ choice at No. 12, although safety is not a need after the Broncos acquired Su’a Cravens in a trade from Washington.

Kolton Miller, an offensive tackle from UCLA who went No. 15 to Oakland, might have been the choice. I don’t know where the Broncos came down on Edmunds.

With the No. 22 pick, the Broncos might have taken a running back. Maybe a corner.

As for the player they would have got at No. 22, he might not have been better than who the Broncos got at No. 40, receiver Courtland Sutton,

Know this: Elway didn’t come away with buyer’s remorse. Chubb and Barkley were the two most impactful, non-QBs in the draft. And the Broncos got one.

Cliff Avril #56 and Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks react during the third quarter of the 2015 NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Mike... we've been debating/ arguing this at the barber shop all day. Please be the voice of reason. Do the BRONCOS pick up Cliff Avril?

- Chris Lawler

Chris – I don’t think so. He was released by the Seattle Seahawks because of a neck injury that forced him to miss all but the first four games of last season. He’s 32. And I think the Broncos are good with 4-3 defensive end pass rushers (Chubb and DeMarcus Walker) who are trying to fit into their 3-4.

Courtland Sutton of the Southern Methodist Mustangs catches a deep pass on September 19, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Which rookies will be starting by the end of the year?

- Lance Vialpando

Lance — Chubb may start game 1. Running back Royce Freeman has a chance to start by year’s end. And one of the two drafted receivers – Sutton or DaeSean Hamilton – will have a chance to start, depending on who adjusts to the NFL game quicker.

Sutton or Hamilton could start in a three-receiver set, or in the event one of the top two receivers, Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders, twists an ankle and has to miss a game or two.

But Chubb might be the only rookie who consistently starts.

Jamaal Charles gives a stiff arm to cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick #27 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

What are the 2018 chances we see Jamaal Charles in a Broncos uniform?

- Mike Geer, Grand Junction

Mike – Not likely. The Broncos now have five running backs with a combined 260 NFL carries, 253 of which were by Devontae Booker.

While adding a veteran back might make sense at the start of training camp, the Charles’ experiment didn’t work out for him or the Broncos last year.

After drawing $2.34 million last year for minimum use, Charles, 32, would probably have to play for close to the $1.015 million minimum this year.

Plaques honoring members of the Denver Broncos organization stand in the Broncos Ring of Fame Plaza at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 29, 2013 in Denver, Colorado.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

I've enjoyed all your comments since joining 9NEWS and the recent article about Riley Odoms was excellent. I agree that he should be in both the NFL HOF as well as in the Broncos ROF. As a season ticket holder back then, I had the pleasure of watching him play and I would marvel at his ability to "fall" for 5 yards and make truly amazing catches. Nice job summarizing the stats that should be enough to get him selected to both.

As a side story, in November of 1981, I worked a Bronco charter flight to Tampa and the entire crew was given tickets to the game. Odoms caught a touchdown pass from Craig Morton for the first score and the Broncos went on to win. On the return flight home, a flight attendant was concerned that one of the players had a small battery-operated TV and voiced her fear that it could interfere with the navigation instruments and wanted me to ask him to put it away. Looking down the aisle, I saw it was Odoms and laughed at the thought of me telling him to put the TV away. Needless to say, I told her it would be just fine and we landed safely. What a great trip it was.

- Capt. Steve Jacques (Retired), Centennial CO

Capt. Jacques – The Broncos have had two, No. 5 overall draft picks in their history. Chubb would do well to match the career of “The Judge.’’

Odoms is the most overlooked player for the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

PREVIOUS: Riley Odoms, Broncos previous No. 5 pick, speaks up for Keenum

Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt during minicamp at UCHealth Training Center.

Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Two scenarios: 1- Courtland Sutton or DaeSean Hamilton hit as draft picks and immediately contribute as slot weapons. Jake Butt is adequate but still not 100% because of his injury, used more of a decoy than real threat.

2- Reverse the first scenario with the rookie WRs contributing like Bennie Fowler. However, Butt is immediately a weapon reminding fans of a young Zach Ertz.

In an either/or context which is more likely? If one of these scenarios do occur, how much better will the offense be? Obviously, there’s much more to offensive success than skill players, but the Broncos haven’t had three downfield threats at once since 2014.

- Tom Morris, Broomfield

Tom – Some well-thought-out hypotheticals. But like John Fox used to say, ‘I don’t comment on hypotheticals.’

I’ll give you a third scenario: Sutton and Hamilton struggle like all receivers do as rookies and Butt still needs time to work his way back into playing form.

That’s a worst-case scenario.

A fourth scenario: Sutton and Hamilton hit immediately and Butt is the pleasant surprise of 2018.

That’s a best-case scenario.

For the most part, I would expect Sutton, Hamilton and Butt to all be better players in 2019 than 2018.

Jared Veldheer of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

How concerned should we be about the offensive line? Is the new right tackle look fit and ready to go?

- Larry Pesek

Larry – I think every person following the NFL is concerned about their team’s offensive line. I have media friends in Arizona who haven’t given rave reviews to new Broncos’ right tackle Jared Veldheer. But he should be a better pass protector than Menelik Watson was last year.

Watson is now the team’s swing or backup tackle. Garett Bolles should have a nice second season at left tackle.

Denver Broncos headquarters before the start of training camp at the Broncos training facility.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

How do I get a job working with the Denver Broncos?

- Dusty Cook

Dusty – One, lead the team to five Super Bowl appearances through 16 seasons at quarterback.

Or, two, call the Broncos at 303-649-9000 and tell the receptionist you want to work for the team. And then, you know, see what happens.

