The Broncos’ training camp/preseason has edged past the halfway mark.They began on July 18 – 24 days ago – and will have cuts to the 53-man roster on August 31 – 20 days from now.Player evaluations are not complete, but they’re far enough along for 9News to start answering questions from our Broncos Mailbag.

As I see Vic Fangio on the sidelines in sweats, I can’t help to feel he looks like Belichick. To me it looks sloppy!! I think we have a classier franchise than to dress like that. Is there a way to suggest to him with your diviner ways to at least wear a nice Bronco polo shirt?



I still liked the days when the coach showed up in a suit. I’m not old fashion. I’m only 57 years old. I was taught it’s better to be overdressed than underdressed.



--Pam Morris



Pam – Fangio is the biggest reason why I believe the Broncos will be better this year. But I’m with you on his sideline fashion.

At first, I thought the Uncle Vic look was charming, but I think a polo shirt and coaching slacks would better represent the franchise. Maybe for the regular season he’ll spruce it up some. Doesn’t have to be much.

Then again, if keeps the same comfortable attire and he wins, the Broncos Team stores won’t be able to keep enough gray sweatshirts in stock.

If the Broncos don’t win, then his game-day fashion will receive a few more catcalls.

There were days when the referees let them play football without throwing a flag.

--Sonny Villa, Lakewood

Sonny – I counted a total of 34 flags in the preseason game at Seattle. Ugh. The Broncos drew 16 penalties (11 accepted for 94 yards) and the Seahawks had 18 (15 accepted for 131 yards).

It did seem like referee Brad Allen’s crew was purposely calling everything close so the teams would make corrections for the regular season. That happens every preseason.

Allen and his group, though got carried away, especially with the holding calls. I counted 21 flags for holding (not all enforced) -- 14 on offense, 7 on defense.

Rusty – After the first preseason game, my impression was Joe Flacco better have a good year or the Broncos are in trouble. It wasn’t that Lock didn’t throw or move in that first game in Canton. It’s just that he didn’t seem to have a feel for the game, especially with his pocket presence. He looked far from ready to play effectively in a regular season game.

But after his second preseason game, I can see where the Broncos might make him the No. 2 quarterback, ready or not.

If he were to fill in for a week or two, you would have to develop a conservative game plan. And conservative game plans can include a couple deep shots. The deep throw is one of the more safer throws, even if it’s not a high percentage pass.

But Lock’s arm and athletic talent are legit. He needs a couple years of development, not just another month. The trick for the Broncos is to put his development on the fast track – without going so fast his confidence goes off the rails.

Brian – The quick answer on Mayfield is he was gone with Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick last year and the Broncos didn’t pick until No. 5.

Elway spent considerable time evaluating Mayfield. I think he liked Sam Darnold a little more, but you never which QB he would have taken had both been available. As it turned out, Bradley Chubb looks like nothing but a great pick at No. 5.

Elway was picking No. 31 in 2016 when he traded up five slots for Paxton Lynch. He didn’t work out here but even Lynch looks like he’s starting to get it in what would be his fourth season. Elway tried again this year by trading up to the top part of the second round to take Lock.

None of the rookie quarterbacks are NFL ready because of the college systems they played in. You take the top-end skill talent in the first or second round and hope they pick up the NFL offensive systems quicker than others.

Even Patrick Mahomes II sat a year.

Mayfield was impressive as a rookie but let’s see how he does this year before anointing him. And let’s see how Lock does in 2020 or 2021.

Gerald –Playing tackle football always comes with risk of injury. Therefore, the only certain way to avoid injuries is to not play

But here’s the Broncos’ dilemma: Because they have a new coaching staff, new operation and new offensive and defensive systems, if the veteran don’t play in the preseason, their execution come September 9 at Oakland would be a disaster.

Tom Brady doesn’t have to play in his 20th preseason with Bill Belichick. Russell Wilson doesn’t have to play in his eighth preseason with Pete Carroll. But even Brady and Wilson will probably play some before it counts.

Joe Flacco may be 34 and in his 12th NFL season. But he is a rookie with the Broncos, as are Fangio, offensive coordinator Rick Scangarello and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney.

So far, the Broncos have been pretty lucky. It hurts they may not have fullback Andy Janovich and backup linebacker Joe Jones for the first month of the regular season. Those player injuries may especially pummel their special teams play.

But every team is going to have preseason/training camp injuries. The Jano/Jones injuries stink but the team should be able to overcome their losses for a few games.

Donnie – You would be talking about a backup inside linebacker, maybe a third-down type, because Todd Davis and Josey Jewell will be healthy enough to start.

The coaching staff has received a good look at Alexander Johnson, Josh Watson and Keishawn Bierria as backups since Davis went down with a calf strain on the first day of training camp. There might be an experienced inside linebacker who winds up on the waiver wire whom the Broncos like. Too early to say it will happen, though.

Thomas – Maybe later, but not now. The team just signed Adam Bisnowaty, who has some NFL experience, for depth.

The Broncos are fine with their top three – starters Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James and swing sub Elijah Wilkinson.

If the team determines Wilkinson needs to start playing guard, then the team might look at the waiver wire come August 31 when 1,184 players are moved off rosters.

I think the Broncos’ braintrust is a little more worried about interior offensive line depth than at the tackle position.

