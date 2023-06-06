Broncos Mailbag: Can all those running back cuts lead to someone else?

The return of Cam Fleming and the departure of Brandon McManus are also discussed.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As we wait for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, let’s read what’s on people’s minds for the Broncos’ mailbag.

Nobody has ever accused me of being bright, but cutting three backs likely indicates a bona fide is on the way.

– Jon Cornbleet

Jon – You are bright, and you might be correct. The three running backs waived – Tyreik McAllister, Jacques Patrick and Damarea Crockett – occurred in a six-day span this past week. The Broncos have only five running backs on their 90-man roster, and with Javonte Williams still recovering from his torn ACL – although seemingly recovering well – the Broncos could use one or two more.

As to whether the Broncos pick up a bona fide like, say, Dalvin Cook, as so many have speculated, that’s not what I’m hearing.

Know this: There is no way the Broncos trade for Cook, at least not without a restructured contract agreement. Cook is due to make $11 million in cash this year with a cap hit of $14.01 million. The Broncos, after leading the NFL in free-agent spending this spring, only have $11.7 million in salary cap space.

The Broncos have also traded away too many draft picks over the past two years, and they don’t have a second-round pick next year (Sean Payton hiring), so there doesn’t appear to be enough draft capital to satisfy the Vikings.

Should the Vikings release Cook – and that seems to be what the multitude of interested teams are waiting – then maybe Broncos’ general manager George Paton, who was part of the Vikings’ front-office team that selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 draft, makes a phone call.

But again I have not heard that the Broncos will definitively be in on Cook if he’s let go.

As for other available free-agent running backs like Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt or Mark Ingram (probably not Leonard Fournette as the Broncos’ top two backs, Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are power backs), it says here Denver needs a back with sudden burst with speed to the outside. Unless they think undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin or second-year back Tyler Badie are ready for a full-time, change-of-pace role. Maybe they are.

Mike, did the Broncos have Cam Fleming as their plan for swing tackle and that’s why they didn’t draft an OT?

– Todd Allerdings

Todd – Fleming was always a possibility. But it’s a little strong to say he was a “plan.” Had he received a $5 million-a-year offer elsewhere, he’d have been gone. He had the right to expect that kind of pay, too, after starting 15 games for the Broncos last year – the first six at right tackle and his next nine at left tackle. He graded out well, too.

The Broncos monitored Fleming in hopes his market would come down. And eventually he signed back a one-year, $2.35 million deal that is good swing-tackle money but a bit shy of “starter” money. He does have play-time incentives that can boost his pay to $4 million.

But the biggest reason Broncos didn’t draft a tackle is because they didn’t have any draft picks in the first or second round. They did trade up a few spots to take speed receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with the final pick of the second round, but the offensive tackles they considered for rounds three through six came off the board.

(Elliott Fry’s) been kicked around to six other teams. Not a good sign. Should of kept (Brandon) McManus.

– Robert Volpe

Robert – Actually the Broncos make 11 NFL teams since 2019 for Fry. But it can take a minute with kickers. Matt Prater was with four teams before he caught on with the Broncos in 2007. The Broncos were McManus’ third team. Adam Vinatieri had to first prove himself with the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League of American Football.

Granted, Fry has bounced around far more. The way to bet on the Broncos’ kicker in 2023 is take one who is not yet on the team’s roster. Fry will get an extended look in OTAs and minicamp and then we’ll see for training camp. Ultimately, the Broncos may wind up with a kicker who is among the final cuts from another team. Just like the Buffalo Bills picked up punter Sam Martin from the Broncos last year. But for now, let’s see if Fry can make them all. There’s a reason he keeps getting invited for looks with all those NFL teams.