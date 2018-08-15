Do you think Bronco fans should panic because of the struggles of the starters against the Vikings?

--Jim Gassman

Jim – Not panic, but considering the team was coming off a 5-11 season and the starters were decisively outplayed by the Vikings’ No. 1 units through two series, there was reason for concern.

The reason you don’t panic is, one, the Vikings are one of the top 5 teams in the NFL, and two, two series is not necessarily indicative of how a team can perform over four quarters.

Many a winner on Sunday was down 7-0. The most disturbing aspect was the back-to-back runs for 20 and 21 yards by Latavius Murray that moved the ball from the Minnesota 21 to the Broncos’ 38 on the Vikings’ first series.

And then in the fourth quarter, while the Vikings were settling for a field goal by running the ball on third-and-10 from the Broncos’ 30, Mike Boone picked up 10 yards for a first down and the Vikings went on to score the clinching touchdown on a scramble by quarterback Kyle Sloter.

A team just doesn’t look championship caliber when its gashed on those type of run plays.

But there’s never a reason to panic or get carried away in the preseason. The 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns both went 4-0 in the preseason; 0-16 in the regular season.

The other day you mention what if a person's phone dies, here is my question.

What happens when the Bronco's computer system crashes, gets hacked, gets ransomed, or a power failure. Only a matter of time? Also, what about cold, cold weather and phones going dead?

Maybe those who do not have smartphones cannot afford them once they pay for the price of a Bronco ticket.

John Baptista Jr., Loveland

John – I presented your concern to the Broncos. For starters, there are several phone charging stations around the stadium because of mobile ticketing. So, the concern I brought up has been reduced to a few minutes of patience.

As for your stated concerns, John, the team’s public relations staff doesn’t like to deal in what-if scenarios, but team spokesman Patrick Smyth did say its IT department has placed a strong emphasis on cybersecurity to protect their network capabilities.

If there is an issue with technology, the ticket office can manually print tickets. For their preseason opener last Saturday, 98 percent of the fans got in through mobile ticketing, while the other 2 percent (about 1,200) had tickets printed due to various issues.

The Broncos are sixth NFL team to go completely to mobile ticketing, but in the coming years, all 32 will do it.

All the Bronco talk radio shows today talking about backup QB? WHY? Offensive line and 3rd CB still major concern and bigger issues than who is number 2 QB.

I get it about Chad vs. Paxton but maybe the #2 isn’t on the roster yet?

At least special teams looked improved. I am a season ticket holder and I’m just hoping this turns around soon. Don’t mean to be negative. Hoping VJ can do it!

Mike MacGuire

Mike – Quarterback is not only the most important position in team sports, it’s also one of the easiest to judge. The most novice of fans can see whether a pass is good or bad, or whether the quarterback is effectively moving the team.

It’s a subject with the greatest audience. Ordinarily, you’re right, the No. 2 quarterback means little to an NFL team’s overall state. But in the Broncos’ case, we’re talking about the team’s first-round draft pick in 2016 in Paxton Lynch and the NFL’s very last pick in the 2017 draft in Chad Kelly.

Lynch was supposed to be the franchise quarterback. Kelly is the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

You can’t beat that, not even Tramaine Brock as the No. 3 cornerback or Jared Veldheer as the right tackle.

Royce Freeman

Chad Kelly. You’re right, he should be #2. But Freeman should be #1, and McKenzie still held the ball in the wrong hand.

--Dennis DeJulio, Aurora

Dennis – Rookie running back Royce Freeman looked good. Isaiah McKenzie looked great. I didn’t notice the hand McKenzie used to hold the ball during his 78-yard touchdown punt return. I was memorized by his cuts and speed.

So long as he catches the punted ball with both hands, he should be much better this year.

I was disappointed by your remarks last night (July 30) when you dissed all the other major sports in our city.

--Beverly Smith

Beverly – What I said is the NFL and the Broncos play in a galaxy and baseball and all the other sports are planets circling around in the galaxy.

I used to love baseball. I watch just about every inning of the 1969 Chicago Cubs on WGN. I was all in on the 1970-71 Chicago Blackhawks and 1974-75 Chicago Bulls.

But somewhere along the line, football exploded on television while baseball became boring to the younger majority. I think it was when the game became a continuous run of 3-and-2 counts.

But you're right, I did take a cheap shot there. I do watch the Rockies. I can watch Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story play defense all day. Dick Monfort, Jeff Bridich, Buddy Black and Warren Miller have done a nice job with that club.

I sent a suggestion to Kyle Clark to name the stadium “Thunder Stadium” since that is the mascot name and we already have a large figure of him/her rearing high above the end zone.

Much like the Broncos’ name, it does not bring in the much-needed revenue.

Floyd Thorne, Thornton

Floyd – You shot down your own suggestion. No revenue, no name. Otherwise, I do like your “Thunder Stadium” suggestion. So long as it was attached to “at Mile High.” Gotta have “Mile High” in the name.

On sports radio they are saying tomorrow Wednesday is the last day of public Bronco practice.

On the web it looks like today, Tuesday is the last day. Is it open to the public on Wednesday? Will the Bears be on the field also?

--Ed Stoeckel

Ed – Wednesday is the last day fans can watch the Broncos’ practice this season. The practice will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude close to noon. The Bears will share the practice fields with the Broncos.

