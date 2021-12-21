Broncos place fullback Andrew Beck on IR, sign QB Anthony Gordon to practice squad

Team executed slew of transactions Tuesday that included waiving RB Damarea Crockett and activating RB Mike Boone from COVID list.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As he has done a few times throughout the season, Broncos general manager George Paton filled up the NFL’s Tuesday transaction wire with role players and back-end of the roster guys.

The Broncos were responsible for 20 players – some listed twice – on the NFL daily report with the biggest name Andrew Beck. The team’s only fullback was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury. A terrific lead blocker for Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III and the Broncos’ 9th-ranked running game, Beck is done for the season barring an improbable playoff appearance as IR has a minimum three-week stay.

There was a quarterback added – Anthony Gordon, who was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad. Gordon threw for a whopping 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns in his lone starting season as a senior for Mike Leach and Washington State Cougars in 2019. He spent offseasons with Seattle in 2020 and Kansas City this year but has not made it to a regular-season roster.

With Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater not practicing or playing against the Raiders this week because of a concussion, Gordon is an extra practice arm behind this week’s starter Drew Lock and backup Brett Rypien.

In other moves, the Broncos waived third-string running back Damarea Crockett and replaced him with Mike Boone, who was activated from the COVID-19 list. The team also held tryouts for tight ends Darion Clark, Dylan Cozens and Caleb Wilson; defensive backs Stephen Denmark, Isaiah Johnson and Stanford Samuels, linebacker Lakiem Williams and the quarterback Gordon. Wilson and Gordon were signed to the practice squad.

Cut from the practice squad were receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, offensive tackle Casey Tucker and running back Kerrith Whyte. Practice squad players placed on the protected list were tight end Shaun Beyer, defensive lineman Jonathan Williams and receiver Seth Williams, who was also activated from the COVID list.

The Broncos also visited with tight end Hunter Thedford and defensive back Ken Webster. Some of the tryout and visiting players may return on future contracts after the season when rosters again expand from 69 (counting practice squad) to 90 players.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.