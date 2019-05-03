KUSA – Long snappers need to form their own union.

The 15 highest-paid long snappers average between $1 million a year (Minnesota’s Kevin McDermott) and $1.175 million a year (Los Angeles Rams’ Jake McQuaide).

So, to review, the great long snappers make a tick more than a million, the average long snappers make a million, and the bad long snappers make a tick or two less than a million. With the lowest restricted free agent salary now up to $2.025 million, a long snapper has no shot of getting tendered. Such is the case with Casey Kreiter. He’s been the Broncos’ long snapper the past three seasons. He’s been good and this past year he was selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Apparently, a Pro Bowl nod is worth more at some positions than it does others. It means virtually nothing to long snappers as the Broncos have informed Kreiter he will not be tendered as a restricted free agent, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

What usually happens with veteran long snappers is they work out multiyear deals worth – wait for it! – a million or so a year. But so far there have not been any such talks between the Broncos and Kreiter with the free-agent negotiating window opening Monday.

There is a name for such an economic system where everyone essentially makes the same amount of money, but we don’t want to bring politics into a long-snapper story.

Also, the Broncos as expected informed backup tight end Brian Parker he will not be tendered as a restricted free agent. Parker played in 13 games for the Broncos last year, mostly on special teams but he did have 5 catches for 33 yards. He got his first career start at Oakland on Christmas Eve.

The Broncos have also notified backup tight end Matt LaCosse he will not be tendered as a restricted free agent, although the team is interested in bringing him back at a reduced salary rate from $2.025 million.