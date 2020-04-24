Broncos nab receiver Jeudy with No. 15 overall draft pick

Former Alabama star joints Sutton, Fant, Gordon and Lindsay to give QB Lock a slew of skilled position talent.

DENVER — Not need to trade up.

The Broncos were pleasantly surprised their top-rated receiver, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, was still available by the time they were on the clock with their No. 15 overall pick.

The Broncos took the receiver, who should in short order go into the starting lineup opposite Courtland Sutton. Second-year quarterback Drew Lock will now have tight end Noah Fant, a first-round pick a year ago, running back Melvin Gordon, a first-round pick with the Chargers in 2015, Sutton, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2018, and Jeudy as his primary targets.

There is also running back Phillip Lindsay, who was undrafted two years ago but is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

More than Jeudy’s 4.45-second/40 speed is his ability to separate from coverage. In his sophomore and junior seasons for the Crimson Tide with 68 and 77 catches for 1,315 and 1,163 yards and 14 and 10 touchdowns. Turns 21 on Friday.

He became available when the receiver-needy New York Jets at No. 11 took offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, the Raiders at No. 12 took speedy receiver Henry Ruggs III and the San Francisco 49ers, who moved back one spot to No. 14, took defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

That left both Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb available for the Broncos. Jeudy was the choice in part because Lamb is similar to Sutton in style. Lamb went two spots to Dallas at No. 17.

The Broncos went into their offseason stating a need to bolster their offense as their 17.6 points per game average last season ranked 28th in the 32-team NFL -- a long way from the AFC West dominant Kansas City Chiefs, who are the defending Super Bowl champs largely because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and their explosive offense.