Broncos new linebacker Barron figures tight ends and running backs are his

A first-round pick eight years ago, Barron might finally give the Broncos a chance to stop tight ends like the Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mark Barron was too respectful of coaching authority to say for sure what his role will be with his new team, the Denver Broncos.

But recent history for both Barron with other teams and the Broncos without Barron points to a no-brainer job task.

“I would assume that they want me to help in some coverage aspects, as far as covering tight ends and running backs,’’ Barron said on a Zoom media call Monday following his first practice with the Broncos.

Do you realize Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has 72 catches for 948 yards in just 11 career games against the Broncos? And in the four previous seasons, he has 56 catches for 737 yards receiving in just 7 games against Denver – an average of 8 receptions and 105 yards per game.

The Chiefs won all seven of those games, by the way, and have beaten the Broncos nine consecutive times overall. If the Broncos want to start beating the Chiefs, they have to score on offense to keep up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and their defense has to stop Kelce.

“I have a lot of experience playing that coverage role and covering tight ends at linebacker,’’ Barron said. “If that’s what they need me to do, I definitely feel like I can get that job done.’’

The Broncos signed Barron to a one-year contract after he first went through three straight days of COVID-19 testing. His legs have to be maintained after eight years in the league. He’s already made great money in the league, earning $34.75 million in the previous four seasons with the Rams and Steelers, and that after he started his career with an $8.96 million signing bonus as the No. 7 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2012 draft.

But on game day, Barron is an exceptional dime linebacker. Tough, instinctive and fast. With rookie inside linebacker Justin Strnad suffering a season-ending wrist injury last week and veteran inside linebacker Todd Davis two weeks into a strained left calf, Broncos general manager John Elway is too optimistic about the 2020 season to let a void at one position cost his team even one game.