Broncos notes: Bouye, Lindsay to miss Steelers game

But team will get receivers KJ Hamler and, there is hope, No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton will also return.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The door to the Broncos’ trainers room needs to be replaced with a swinging gate.

As the team welcomes back receiver KJ Hamler this week, and carries hope No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton will also return, the Broncos will not have top cornerback A.J. Bouye or running back Phillip Lindsay for their game Sunday at Pittsburgh, sources tell 9News.

There is also doubt Bouye and Lindsay will be able to play the following week against Tampa Bay.

Bouye had his shoulder pop out late in the first half of the Broncos’ opener Monday night against Tennessee. It was popped back in, but it is a dislocation. The fear is he will be out two to three weeks. There is hope he can play with a harness the rest of the season. Don’t be surprised if the Broncos call up veteran cornerback De’Vante Bausby from the practice squad this week.

Lindsay has a bad case of turf toe, an extremely tough injury for a running back. A source said Lindsay could also be sidelined more than a game or two.

The Broncos have a solid No. 3 running back in Royce Freeman so it’s unclear if they would call up LeVante Bellamy from the practice squad, although he resembles Lindsay in size, style and speed.

Bradley review

Bradley Chubb is getting there.

The Broncos’ outside linebacker wasn’t credited with a tackle and he didn’t have a sack in the Broncos’ season-opening 16-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was the Broncos’ other outside pass rusher, Jeremiah Attaochu, who applied the most frequent pressure on Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

But Chubb did play 59 of 81 defensive snaps – his first playing time since tearing his left ACL in game 4 last season – and he had two hits on the quarterback.