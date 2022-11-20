Broncos notes: Another offensive line combination to take on Crosby and Raiders

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is one reason why the Broncos need to run the ball Sunday. Moment of silence held for Colorado Springs shooting victims.

DENVER — For the 7th time in 10 games, the Broncos have started a new offensive line combination.

Graham Glasgow made it back from last week’s left shoulder injury to start at center Sunday against the Raiders, and Cam Fleming returned to start at right tackle after missing the previous two games with a quad injury. It was the first time those two players have lined up at those positions at the same time.

Against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders, the Broncos lined up Calvin Anderson at left tackle, Dalton Risner at left guard, Glasgow at center, Quinn Meinerz at right guard and Fleming at right tackle.

Only Risner has started all 10 games at one position. More notably is how new play-caller Klint Kubiak utilizes Sunday’s blocking five-some.

Run the ball?

There are three reasons why the Broncos figure to commit to running the ball Sunday against the Raiders.

Klint Kubiak is the play caller. The Broncos are employing Courtland, Kendall and the Kids at receiver. Rookies Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson are receivers No. 3-5 with Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton as the top two. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are down with injuries. The Broncos newly arranged offensive line. Even when there’s been blocking stability up front, the Broncos have struggled to stop Crosby who has more sacks against the Broncos (9.5) than any other team (Bengals are next with 4.0).

Bronco Bits

The Broncos held a moment of silence prior to the game in honor of the Colorado Springs shooting victims. At last report there are five dead and 25 injured from a shooting in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub. The Broncos in a statement said: “Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless act of violence that occurred last night in Colorado Springs. There is no place for hate, and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all impacted.”

Outside linebacker Baron Browning returned after missing the previous two games with a strained hip flexor.