ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio is a cerebral coach, as is evident through his press conferences, but he’s not an emotional coach, as can be seen through his blasé sideline demeanor.

He looks the same whether the Broncos are ahead or behind, whether they win or lose. He’ll occasionally gripe about a call but he doesn’t make a spectacle of his frustrations.

The frustrations are there, though, with his team’s 2-5 start.

“Yeah. I don’t think you have to do those things to prove that you’re frustrated,’’ Fangio told the Denver media Thursday. “Some of the most calm coaches on the sidelines have been pretty successful. I don’t think Bill Belichick gets too crazy. Chuck Noll never got too crazy. Bill Walsh never got too crazy. I can go on and on. You don’t have to be one of those personality guys.”

Von reacts to Emmanuel trade

Understand, Von Miller lost his first NFL mentor and pass-rushing mate Elvis Dumervil to a fax fiasco. His next great edge partner, DeMarcus Ware, retired as did one of Miller’s favorite teammates, Peyton Manning.

Champ Bailey and T.J. Ward were released and Aqib Talib was traded.

Demaryius Thomas was a Bronco for 8 ½ years until he was traded at midseason last year. That was tough. Emmanuel Sanders? Miller had three seasons in with the Broncos before Sanders joined the team.

When Sanders was dealt Tuesday to San Francisco, some of Miller’s feelings were shaded by his lengthening experience with goodbyes, and by the well-known fact the receiver wanted out.

“I’ve been in the business a long time now,’’ Miller said. “It’s crazy. Been here nine years and seen a lot of stuff and seen a lot of different situations. That’s just part of the business. It's what was best for Emmanuel and it what was best for the team.

“We’ve been going through a tough patch here. We just want to get it right. We want people that want to get it right with us. We want people that want to be Broncos. We have a really good roster of young players. We get (Bradley) Chubb back next year. We’re going to get it right and we want people that want to get it right with us.”

So that's why

Fangio was praising Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard for building a team that has sustained success even after the shocking retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck.

Which led to the follow-up thought of whether the Colts represent the model for roster-building.

“You’ve got to build your team through the draft,’’ Fangio said. “There’s no two ways about that, and supplement it through free agency when the opportunity arises.”

That statement hit home. Too many draft misses from 2013-17 have often been cited as a reason why the Broncos have slumped from Super Bowl 50 champions in 2015 to missing the playoffs for going on four consecutive seasons.

Bronco Bits

Rookie linebacker Justin Hollins was limited in practice again Thursday with knee soreness. …

Providing his left knee holds, Ja’Wuan James continues to move toward starting at right tackle Sunday with Garett Bolles at left tackle and backup Elijah Wilkinson preparing to swing between both positions. Fangio has said all three tackles would play against the Colts.

