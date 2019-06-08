ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It will be a first look at Joe Flacco, if not much of a look.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Flacco would be his starting quarterback but he wouldn’t play much Thursday night in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Kevin Hogan would remain the No. 2 quarterback, but he, too, will only play a little. (Playing little, in NFL preseason terms, means one or two series).

Drew Lock, the rookie, would be the third quarterback in and play a lot. Lock, who struggled in the preseason opener last Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game, will play so much that No. 4 quarterback Brett Rypien may not play at all, Fangio said.

There isn’t much doubt Flacco will be the Broncos’ quarterback this year. He has 11 seasons of NFL starting experience, all with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was mostly successful there, although the Broncos received mixed reviews at best for acquiring him a trade this spring for a fourth-round draft pick.

Flacco says there will be nothing weird about playing for a team other than the Ravens for the first time.

“At this point, it doesn’t really feel any different than it’s been the last 10 years,’’ he said Tuesday. “I think your rookie years is obviously a little different than any of the others. But at this point I am used to being here. I am used to being in this uniform. These are my teammates and I am just excited about doing it.”

Lock was 7 of 11 for only 34 yards last week against Atlanta. He was sacked on back-to-back plays. He did make a perfect throw to running back David Williams, who was open for miles on a wheel route, but the ball was dropped.

“One thing you got to remember about him, he hardly has ever been under center in his life,’’ Fangio said in support of Lock. “He’s hardly ever had to call a play in his life—a formation and checks. Once he gets through that, I think the other stuff will come easier and quicker.

“He is learning a new offense, how an offense operates, and when he becomes more of quarterback in those regards and feels comfortable where it becomes second nature, the other stuff will start.”

Author!

The more I get to know Dalton Risner, the more I think he’s Tebow II.

Risner exudes enthusiasm in his everyday talk, as Tebow did. He is a young man of strong Christian faith. Google, Tebowmania! And Risner started working on a book in his rookie year.

But while Tebow was a quarterback and his book, “Through My Eyes,” was an autobiography, Risner is a left guard whose book is for kids.

Risner wrote it; somebody else illustrated it.

“It has to do with my faith and my foundation, which is something I’m really passionate about and I want to spread to everyone I can,’’ Risner said. “It just got released so everyone can pre-order it.’’

Bronco Bits

Von Miller has not played in a preseason opener since 2015 in Seattle. With the Hall of Fame Game last week not considered part of the normal schedule, the game Thursday in Seattle is considered a preseason opener this year, at least for the majority of the starters. Von? “He’ll play,’’ Fangio said.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (oblique) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) won’t play at Seattle. Jeff Heuerman, who missed practice Tuesday with a shoulder ailment, is questionable.

