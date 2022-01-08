Broncos notes: In Evero defense, Dre'Mont gets the Donald position

Meinerz asserts himself at right guard. Wilson delivers pep talk as offense has a case of the Monday blues.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Before getting started, this in no way is comparing Broncos’ defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to Los Angeles Rams’ superstar Aaron Donald.

Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time first-team All Pro. Even if Jones has good reason to not lack in confidence, he has none of those other things.

But with the Broncos, Jones is playing the Aaron Donald position in Ejiro Evero’s defense. The three-technique (lined up between the guard and tackle) with the ability to go. Evero spent the previous five seasons coaching the Rams’ secondary and is now the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

"To imitate the role he has is kind of dope given the type of caliber player he is," Jones said of Donald in an interview with Rod Mackey of 9NEWS. "He’s definitely a (one-of-a-kind) player. It’s tough to replicate that."

Jones has 15.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Broncos while Donald had 20.5 sacks in 2018 alone. But Jones from the 3-technique in the Broncos’ 3-4 defensive front will get more Donald-like freedom to penetrate the backfield. He’ll still have to stop the run. But his role and new responsibility means a new career-high of greater than 6.5 sacks will be expected.

"I love to hear that talk," Jones said. "I play statistician with myself. They’re just saying what I already feel. But it’s bigger than just having individual stats; it’s about what we do on this field. If those numbers come along, I’m fine with that. I’m just making sure I’m doing my role which is being disruptive as hell."

Asked why he believes his sacks can go up, Jones said: “Because I think I’m talented. I think I’m one of the best in the league. I’m probably underrated to some. I know I can ball, I know I can play.’’

He also believes the defensive talent around him will help him.

"We have so many talented guys the focus won’t just be on only player," Jones said. "You can’t really isolate us because we have so many skill-sets at all different types of positions whether outside linebacker, inside linebacker or D-line."

Russell Wilson could also help. Sure, Wilson plays on the other side of the ball but if he plays quarterback the way he and everyone else expects, the Broncos should have more second-half leads, at least more than in recent years.

"If we’re up, teams are going to have to pass the ball, you know what I’m saying?" Jones said. "Get a chance to pin your ears back, ball, rush. Because all we want to do is rush in the first place. I mean I love playing the run but I’d rather be pass rushing than playing the run."

Belly up

Through the first week of Broncos’ training camp, 21 of 22 positions started with the same guy. The exception was right guard where Quinn Meinerz and Netane Muti rotated first-team reps. But with the players off Sunday, the coaches’ film session must have gone Meinerz’ way because he took all the snaps Monday with Wilson and the No. 1 offense. Muti mostly worked at left guard with the No. 2 offense.

"That’s the tough part – being in this game, it’s a competition," said first-string left guard Dalton Risner. "You’re trying to earn your spot. You’re trying to put food on the plate for your family.

"At the same time you’re battling with these guys. They’re your boys. Quinn Meinerz came in and did a great job last year. Muti’s been great since he came in (in 2020). Muti’s been behind me, pressing me, ever since he came in. He’s a great football player. … We all know you’re going to need more than five. Sometimes we go through 9, 10 offensive linemen in a year."

Monday Blues

After a day off Sunday, the offense was sluggish Monday. Russell Wilson threw two nice touchdown passes to Courtland Sutton and then Jerry Jeudy on consecutive plays during the red zone period. But when the ball was placed out between the 20s, no much good happened. There was an offside or two off a hard count. Defenders like Josey Jewell, Caden Sterns and, who else?, Pat Surtain II kept making nice plays to break up passes.

It got so ugly on offense that at one point, when the situation was Broncos down 14 points, Wilson called all his offensive players together for a mass inspiration.

"I was upset because it hadn’t been going very well and he felt that," said head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "He brought them up, which was great. Trying to get those guys back on track because that’s going to happen in a game. It’s about how they respond. It was a slow start, but we came back into the red zone and did a couple of good things. You just have to continuously battle. It doesn’t matter what the situation is—just keep battling."

Said Risner of Wilson’s talk: "He said we’ve got to get going. … In that situation we were down 14 and he said this is where we’ve got to roll. It might not have been the prettiest practice thus far but wipe that away let’s move forward, that’s what championship ball is all about. I think we can continuously learn from Russell Wilson on this team."

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.