Broncos notes: Fumagalli has infection cleared while Glasgow, Chubb, Davis rehab

Fangio frets about whether to pop in practice.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli underwent a procedure Monday to clean out a bacterial infection that developed from an old surgical suture.

The procedure lasted about 90 minutes and Fumagalli is already cleared to run and lift weights, although he must wait a week until the wound from the bacterial infection procedure closes before he can start practicing again.

The Broncos’ fifth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2018, Fumagalli had sports hernia surgery that year and missed his rookie season. It is believed a suture from that surgery, not the sports hernia itself, that developed an infection a couple years later.

Until his latest setback, Fumagalli was having an impressive training camp, especially as a receiver. After appearing in 11 games last season, contributing six catches with a touchdown reception at Minnesota, he entered this year’s camp battling Jake Butt for the No. 4 tight end job.

That is if the Broncos decide to keep a fourth tight end after Noah Fant, Nick Vannett and Albert Okwuegbunam. The roster cutdown from 80 players to 53 will come Saturday.

Ready or not, Derrick Henry

There was a little more contact than usual in the Broncos’ padded practice Saturday at Empower Field and Mile High. And sure enough, two starters, right guard Graham Glasgow and pass-rushing linebacker Bradley Chubb, got hurt.

Without the proper offseason conditioning, no preseason games, and a shortened training camp, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio decided on virtually zero live hitting in the interest of keeping his players as healthy as possible.

Which is great, except, how are they supposed to tackle Tennessee’s bruising running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s defending rushing champion, in 13 days?

“It’s not an easy decision to make,’’ Fangio said in a Zoom call Tuesday with members of the Denver media. “Part of the thought going into it is we always had the preseason games for that, so you didn’t have to worry about it.

“Now, if you do 12 or 24 live plays between now and game time, how much is that really simulating it? Everybody might get one or two shots.

“We’ve just made the decision as an organization to not do it other than outside of some isolated situations. Am I worried about it? Am I concerned about it? Yeah, I am, but that’s the choice and decision we’ve made.”

Chubb update

Glasgow has a sprained ankle. He’s expected to return next week and start September 14 against Tennessee.

Same with Chubb, although because his issue is with the surgically repaired ACL in his left knee, there is concern as to whether he will be able to return to his 2018 level of play, when he posted 12.0 sacks to break Von Miller’s rookie team record.

“Everybody’s full recovery, that last five to 10 percent is different with everybody coming off the injury he had,’’ Fangio said. “I’m not going to put a limit on it. I’m not going to put a floor on it. Hopefully it happens sooner than later, but we’ll see.”

Strap ‘em on!

Fangio, who has his ways of building mental toughness, might have been tired of seeing the same players kicking their legs around on the side field with shorts and shirts on while the rest of the players grind through practice every day.

On Tuesday, Fangio had his five injured players – linebacker Todd Davis, safety Alijah Holder, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and receivers KJ Hamler and Juwann Winfree – put on full pads while rehabbing on the side field.

Davis, who has been out 12 days with a strained left calf, is expected to return to practice by the start of next week, possibly sooner on a limited basis.