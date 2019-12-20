ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Adam Gotsis, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, may well have played his last snap for the Broncos.

Head coach Vic Fangio confirmed during his press conference Thursday that stated Gotsis had undergone season-ending knee surgery Wednesday. 9News was the first to report of Gotsis’ season-ending surgery.

A native of Melbourne Australia, Gotsis was drafted out of Georgia Tech and seemed to come on in his third season of 2018. However, it was clear Gotsis didn’t mesh well with Fangio’s defensive system as he was a healthy scratch for four consecutive games.

Gotsis will become an unrestricted free agent in March as will fellow defensive line mates Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris.

Kareem stays with team

Although he is suspended from the Broncos’ final two games because of a DUI charge, safety Kareem Jackson is at the team’s headquarters through the day for meetings, locker room interactions and meal breaks.

The NFL has come around to believing it’s good for violators of its substance abuse policy to continue to be around their teammates, coaches and daily structure even though they can’t practice or play in the games.

Jackson was going home from dinner the night of September 16 when he was pulled over speeding (61 in a 30 mph zone on Auraria Parkway). He was cited for speeding and a DUI (a source told 9News his alcohol content was .118, above the legal limit of .08).

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired (DWAI).

Bronco Bits

The bug is carrying through the Broncos’ locker room. Left guard Dalton Risner returned to practice Thursday after he was out sick Wednesday. Defensive tackle Kyle Peko was sent home sick Thursday. …

The two starting quarterbacks Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High – the Broncos’ Drew Lock and Lions’ David Blough – face off against each last year in college. Lock threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns to lead Missouri to a 40-37 shootout win against Purdue and Blough, who passed for – get this – 572 yards and three touchdowns in defeat. A short Missouri field goal with 0:00 remaining was the difference.

