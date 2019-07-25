ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It was a couple days after the Broncos’ finished up minicamp, OTAs and their offseason program.

While the veterans dispersed, the rookies were held back for more meetings, symposiums and seminars. As part of my media presentation to the Broncos’ rookies, I conducted a mock interview with Kelvin McKnight, a likable undrafted receiver from Samford.

Have you caught any passes from Joe Flacco?

"I have caught passes from Joe Flacco … routes on air," McKnight said with a humble smile.

His fellow rookies in the room cracked up laughing about that.

McKnight, though, is no joke. With DaeSean Hamilton down with a hamstring injury, McKnight has been filling in at slot receiver with the first-team offense the past two days. Which mean, yes, McKnight has caught a few from Flacco – and not just from the receiver line during early practice warmup, but during the most serious, 11-on-11 team periods.

"It’s fun going out there with Joe," McKnight said. "You’ve got to be out there on your stuff. I’m trying to be on point. Knowing my assignments is the big thing and I’m just trying to go out there and make plays."

The Broncos have three undrafted rookies who have received some first-team reps in camp so far: McKnight, receiver Trinity Benson and inside linebacker Josh Watson.

McKnight is listed at 5-foot-8, 186 pounds and came from a small school, which likely explains why he wasn’t drafted. But he had 100 catches as a senior and a combined 185 receptions, 2,609 yards and 21 touchdowns his last two seasons.

He has so far impressed the Broncos’ front office and coaching staff with his sudden bursts off cuts and his sure hands.

"The wide receiver position has been hit a little bit with the injury bug, so these younger guys are getting opportunities and sometimes that’s how you find somebody," said head coach Vic Fangio.

Snap to it

From the first day of training camp, there’s been an issue with errant shotgun snaps, and not just from No. 1 center Connor McGovern.

"I've noticed it," Fangio said. "There are too many right now and obviously that's something that's got to get cleaned up.

"Some of those we've had have been the quarterback's fault. Ball's right there and they're taking their eyes off it too quickly and they're not catching it. This hasn't all been the center's fault, but you're right. It's the most basic fundamental there is. If we can't get that it doesn't matter what play we called so that obviously has to be perfect soon."

For his part, McGovern said he’ll get the problem rectified.

"I’ve maybe had one (bad snap) a day, today I had two or three," McGovern said. "It’s Day 8 or 9 of training camp, it’s something that’s easily fixable. It’s something I know I can fix. I know how to fix it so I’ll fix it."

Remember, McGovern was always an offensive tackle or guard – never a center – until Matt Paradis went down in game 9 last year.

"For me, there’s times I’m looking at the defense and my hips aren’t where they should be when I snap the ball," McGovern said. "I have to get my hips up. It’s something that’s not muscle memory yet. I know how to get my hips up. I just have to do it and make it muscle memory before Week 1."

Injury Bug

One of the most serious-looking injuries occurred Thursday during a 7-on-7 session when backup tight end Bug Howard. One of Mitch Trubisky’s favorite receivers in college rolled his left ankle as he came down while trying to catch a pass in the end zone.

Howard had to be carted off the field. X-rays were negative so there’s no break, but he was to get an MRI to determine the degree of his sprain.

Backup offensive tackle Jake Rodgers suffered a calf strain during a blocking drill.

Analyze this

Fangio is often described as “old school” but he’s not averse to the modern nuances of the game. He says he does confer with Mitch Tanney, the Broncos’ director of football analytics.

"It helps. It's part of the equation," Fangio said. "I like analytics. I look at everything he does. It does not control me, though. Football is a different game. Analytics in baseball is super valuable because you’re only defending one person. You're defending the batter. Here we have to defend five eligible, six if you count the quarterback."

