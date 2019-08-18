ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike Shanahan started coaching in 1975 as a low-level assistant at the University of Oklahoma.

He later became a highly successful head coach for the Broncos, highlighted by back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997-98, before coaching for the final time in 2013 with Washington.

He was back at Broncos headquarters this weekend, watching his son Kyle coach the San Francisco 49ers against his former team.

"Oh yeah, you always miss coaching, but it’s been five years," Shanahan said. "I made a decision a long time ago, right when I got fired, I said if I didn’t get the right job right away, when you had a chance to win a Super Bowl, that I was probably going to do what I’m doing. Kind of being a dad, following your son, the organization and being a part of it."

It got interesting after the Broncos’ 2017 season when general manager John Elway strongly considered bringing Shanahan back to replace Vance Joseph, who was coming off a 5-11 record as head coach. It didn’t happen. Broncos chief executive officer Joe Ellis wanted a comprehensive search that included adherence to the league’s Rooney Rule. The search would not preclude Shanahan from getting the job, but after further thought, Elway decided to give Joseph a second year.

"Close. I was close," Shanahan said. "One thing that has to happen is we all have to be on the same page. One thing you have to make sure of when you are a head football coach is that the owner, the GM and the quarterback are all on the same page. If it doesn’t happen, the chances of winning a Super Bowl aren’t very good.

"Anyway, if that situation happened, I was going to take it. If not ... but anyway, I had a great conversation with John, as everybody knows, and it didn’t work out and sometimes it works out for the right reasons."

When Joseph’s Broncos went 6-10 in 2018, he was fired and replaced this year by Vic Fangio. Elway’s choice received Shanahan’s endorsement.

"I know Vic, he’s a great football coach, a no-nonsense guy that understands the game," Shanahan said. "Being around him, trying to game plan him for years and years — I just like the way he handles himself. He’s kind of like a man’s man. There’s no B.S. He gets to the point. I think players will follow him very quickly."

Another Shanahan lost out to Joseph. Kyle Shanahan finished second to Joseph in the Broncos' head coaching search to replace the retired Gary Kubiak following the 2016 season. (In defense of Joseph, he was 11-21 in his two seasons; Kyle Shanahan is 10-22 through his first two years in San Francisco albeit with remarkably bad luck with quarterback injuries).

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, back, tosses a ball as defensive backs coach Joe Woods looks on during a combined NFL training camp with the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

So what did Kyle think of having his dad watch practice at the headquarters his dad built, if not remodel?

"It’s pretty cool," Kyle said Saturday after his 49ers finished their second joint practice with the Broncos. "I didn’t see him at all at practice because I was pretty focused on practice. I heard he was doing a press conference in between it, that’s what these guys told me. No, I love having my dad out.

"He comes out to San Francisco, too, so that’s not that unusual to see him out there. But, this is my first time back here since my dad left, which is college for me. Looks completely different. This thing (the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse) was never here. There used to be a bubble that blew down one day, so the facility looks great."

Von sits

Von Miller, the Broncos’ star pass rusher, observed but did not participate in practice Saturday because of mild knee soreness, a source told 9News.

So mild that Fangio and Miller each referred to his absence as a rest day.

"I expect to play on Monday," Miller said. "Just chillin’."

Lynch likes Broncos chances

The relentless schedule of press conferences Saturday began before practice with 49ers general manager John Lynch meeting the local media a few feet from where his Broncos Ring of Fame banner hangs inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

Lynch was asked if a Broncos player had popped off the film he watched from the first practice Friday.

"That No. 58 was alright," Lynch said of Miller. "They’ve got a nice roster, so I think there’s reason to be excited. I think Vic’s doing a tremendous job of running a tough camp. They’ve got some players on that roster and I think it’s going to be a good football team, I really do."

Injury update

Veteran Su’a Cravens missed his third consecutive practice because of a nasty stomach virus. Edge rusher Malik Reed missed his fourth practice because of a strained side. Cornerback Horace Richardson was out Saturday with a back issue and safety Dymonte Thomas was excused for a funeral.

