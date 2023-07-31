Broncos notes: Josey Jewell keeping head down for year six

Payton offers no reaction to Aaron Rodgers' comeback statements. Moss, Clark out with illness.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Josey Jewell is too savvy, too professional and too darn busy to let a few developments surrounding him affect his job.

A Broncos starting inside linebacker the previous five years, give or take an injury here and there, Jewell was crowned not only with the green dot as the defensive play-caller last year but a brand new two-year, $11 million contract that paid him a fully guaranteed $6 million in 2022.

This year it was his inside linebacker mate Alex Singleton who got the $6 million guarantee with another $3 million of a $6 million payout guaranteed next year, while the Broncos backed up the two starters by drafting inside linebacker Drew Sanders in the third round.

Jewell, meanwhile, moves on to the final year of his contract in 2023, at $5 million. Although none of that money is guaranteed until he makes the season-opening 53-man roster, it seems a near certainty he will make the season-opening roster and start for a sixth consecutive year. He’s simply too good an inside linebacker and too valuable as a defensive leader.

To Jewell, there is no difference a year makes.

“No. I don’t care about that stuff,’’ Jewell said Monday following the Broncos’ first padded practice of their 2023 training camp. “It’s fine. I’m still here. I’m going to play my butt off, give ‘em all I got. So no, it doesn’t matter what happens. Whatever they want to do is what they want to do. I’m just going to go out there and do my job. So that’s all fine.’’

Jewell is again the defensive signal caller with Singleton on the flank and Sanders working with the second team.

Enough he said, he said

Broncos coach Sean Payton received predictable backlash to the strong comments he made last week to USA TODAY. Payton criticized the job of former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Jets’ offensive coordinator. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers supported Hackett, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, by criticizing Payton.

Did Payton have any reaction to Rodgers’ words?

“No, we’re past it,’’ Payton said.

It did seem trite to address word play on a day when Tim Patrick suffered what appeared obvious to all a season-ending torn Achilles injury.

Moss, Clark out with illness

Broncos veteran outside linebacker Frank Clark and rookie cornerback Riley Moss missed practice Monday.

“Just club decision and I’ll keep you posted,’’ Payton said.

Sources told 9NEWS both players were out sick.