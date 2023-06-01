Bronco notes: Fry vs. unnamed others for kicker job

Ben Powers the big and charming new left guard. Broncos seek to be 'Uncommon' in 2023 and a coach who looks like he can still play.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Elliott Fry may very well be the Broncos’ new kicker for the 2023 season.

But it’s way too early to tell.

Fry was the first kicker signed by the Broncos since they released Brandon McManus last week. In the six years since Fry became the all-time leading scorer at South Carolina, Fry has attempted six NFL field goals. Even if he made five of them, that’s a fairly thin resume for the Broncos to entrust such a valuable position without exploring other options.

“That’s not the only position we’re going to keep looking at,’’ Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Thursday after the team’s sixth of 10 OTA practices. “(Hall of Fame coach) Bill Parcells taught me this. When he would talk to the team he would say, ‘Don’t pay attention to the depth chart in your meeting room.’ If you’re a safety and you’re just looking at the other strong safeties – you’re competing against the other 31 teams’ safeties as well.’’

Payton then referred to a kicking battle he had one year in New Orleans, where two kickers went back and forth for four weeks. He then got a call from a coach he respected who had recommended one from his team. The great kicker contest between the first two turned out to be neither. The kicker from the other team eventually became the Saints’ kicker.

“You’re competing with yourself to put the best product on the field because there are 31 other teams that might be deeper at a position,’’ Payton said.

Powers that be

The Broncos introduced new left guard Ben Powers with a press conference Thursday. He was the first free-agent player to reach agreement with the Broncos in mid-March on a four-year, $52 million contract. He will get $15 million a year. Does he reflect on where he is now after not dressing for his first 15 games as a Baltimore Ravens rookie in 2019 and didn’t start until the final seven games of his second season in 2020?

“Looking back on my first four years, back then I’d tell you how mad and upset I am, I’m not playing, I’m not getting an opportunity, things aren’t going how I want them.’’ Powers said. “But standing right here in front of you all, it worked out exactly how it was supposed to. I’m happy how it ended up working out.’’

As for why he believes the Ravens didn’t bring him back, Powers said in a deadpan manner: “I don’t think they could afford me.”

Uncommon

Powers was wearing a Broncos’ long-sleeve football shirt that had the word “UNCOMMON” printed above the Broncos’ logo. Every player on the team has them.

“It means winning football in the National Football League is ‘uncommon,’’’ Powers said. “It’s hard to do. It’s why there’s not a lot of winners. There’s only one Super Bowl champ. It starts with winning and that’s an uncommon thing and that’s exactly what we’re trying to be.’’

Ben Powers on team's "uncommon" slogan printed on their football shirts: "It means winning football in the National Football League is 'uncommon.' It's hard to do. It's why there's not a lot of winners. There's only one Super Bowl champ."

Hey buddy

Sometimes when you’re always thinking about everything, and always thinking ahead, you can miss what’s right in front of your nose.

Payton seems to be a big-picture thinker with all his storytelling and deep insight responses to questions. When asked about defensive backs coach Christian Parker, one of two primary position coaches held over from Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching staff, Payton also brought in an anecdote about the other holdover, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon.

“I think Marcus got a little (ticked) off at me the first week or two,’’ Payton said. “I thought he was a player and I met him three times and kept asking him how the workouts were going. And he’s looking at me like… I struggle[d] with names early on but both those guys have passion and [are] very talented and I think have a lot of upside.”

In Payton’s defense, Dixon was an eight-year pro who played three years for the New York Jets as a defensive end from 2010-12 and still looks like he could play today at 38 years old.

