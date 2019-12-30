DENVER — Drew Lock has his offseason all organized.

Well, not really, but he knows who to call to help set it up.

“This is my first offseason,’’ Lock said. “There’s probably going to be some quarterbacks that used to play here for the Denver Broncos that I might give a call and ask what their plan was going ahead. What did you do with your receivers? When did you get them together? When did he feel it was a good enough time to let everyone have a little break and then bring everyone back and focus?

“I’m going to make a couple phone calls and talk to some guys who were pretty good at this position and hopefully by the time I have those phone conversations in the next couple weeks, we’ll be able to have an intact plan.’’

Many could have guessed who Lock was referring to but he was asked to name them, anyway.

“You have to talk to John Elway and Peyton Manning,’’ Lock said. “One’s in our building and one’s been talking to me and leading me through these five games, and I appreciate him doing that for me.”

Down, Drew, down!

If Lock is going to lead this franchise – and all signs are positive he will – he’s going to need to stay healthy. And staying healthy is easier when you’re not getting blasted while running out of the pocket.

Lock was clobbered twice at the end of scrambles – once illegally as he was shoved late and into the sidelines by the Raiders’ Josh Mauro, who drew an unnecessary roughness penalty. And the other while running for 12 yards and a first down, only to get driven into the ground from behind by Nicholas Morrow.

And that doesn’t include the two or three times he was whacked from the pocket. Lock, remember, wasn’t available the first 8-plus weeks of the season because of a right thumb injury suffered while trying to scramble away from a sack in a preseason game against San Francisco.

He’s too good to be getting knocked around.

“Obviously I don’t want to be hit,’’ Lock said. “That’s how every quarterback is but if I feel it is necessary for a single play for us to win a game, I’m going to roll the dice and take that hit.”

Father Josey

It was a rough but rewarding night leading into the Broncos’ game against the Raiders for linebacker Josey Jewell.

He missed the team’s meetings Saturday night as his wife Micole was induced labor with their first child. Their baby daughter, Rohen Ann, was delivered at 3:43 a.m. Sunday.

“Twenty-five minutes of sleep before this kind of game,’’ Jewell said.

Rohen weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The delivery went well but Micole was experiencing a high heart rate.

“It got a little scary,’’ Jewell said.

Jewell got more playing time than he has in weeks. He had three tackles as a backup inside linebacker while also taking care of all his special teams duties. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio rewarded his efforts with a game ball.

“My wife gets the ball,’’ Jewell said. “My wife or the kid. I might throw it by the kid when I get back to hospital.’’

International game in 2020?

The Broncos are open to playing an international game next year. Broncos president Joe Ellis was Pat Bowlen’s right-hand man for more than 20 years and Bowlen was always big on expanding the NFL game globally. And so is Ellis.

The Broncos are scheduled to play at Atlanta in 2020 and the Falcons have already announced they will play an international game against a non-division opponent next year. The Broncos would make sense, although they have not heard about such a game from league officials.

The Broncos haven’t played an international game since 2010, when they lost to San Francisco in London.

Broncos Bits

Todd Davis had 15 tackles and fellow inside linebacker Alexander Johnson had 13. Davis finished with a team-most 136 tackles despite missing the first two games with a calf strain. That’s the most tackles since D.J. Williams’ 141 tackles in 2007.

Johnson didn’t play a down in the first four games and finished second on the team with 96 tackles. …

Von Miller got his 8th sack of the season and now has 106.0 in his career, moving him past former teammate Elvis Dumervil (105.5) and into a tie for 25th all-time with Trace Armstrong. …

Besides Jewell, game balls were also awarded to Shelby Harris (two pass deflections, including the game-winner), Phillip Lindsay (back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons) and safety Trey Marshall (forced fumble, fumble recovery and 12-yard return that set up the Broncos only touchdown).

