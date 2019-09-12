ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Put aside the tapes on Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

It does not appear the Broncos will go quarterback in the early rounds of the NFL Draft next spring. General manager John Elway found his quarterback for present and future by trading up 10 spots in the second round eight months ago to select Drew Lock.

Lock has so far rewarded his GM’s faith by putting together back-to-back performances that have restored hope the Broncos can rise again.

Until then, head coach Vic Fangio did his best Monday to manage long-term expectations that have exploded on his new young star.

"I don’t know. It’s two games," Fangio said at his day-after-game press conference Monday. "Who’s long-term right now? He’s doing good. He’s done well for two games. That’s about all it is."

Maybe, but in the meantime, the Broncos should start watching film of receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb, Laviska Shenault and Tee Higgins or cornerbacks Jeff Okudah, C.J. Henderson, Paulson Adebo, Trevon Diggs, Bryce Hall and Kristian Fulton.

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. After each of his three touchdown throws in Denver's 38-24 win at Houston, Lock impersonated Buzz Lightyear firing his laser beam.

Fangio misses out on Buzz

After touchdowns against the Texans on Sunday, Lock pantomimed a Buzz Lightyear laser off the large play sheet he wears on his left foreman.

"I don’t know anything about it," Fangio said. "I know it has something to do with Drew, but honest to God, I don’t know what the parallel there."

The Toy Story movie, coach? Mega-animated hit from 1995?

"No," Fangio said. "I can’t tell you the last movie I’ve seen."

But the old-school coach does know a good fad when he sees one.

"Yeah, sometimes something silly can be a rallying cry for some people," he said. "… But then when you get to not have such a good performance, then I’m sure Buzz Light-lear—what’s his name? Buzz? Lightyear? —will be made fun of. Everything has its shelf life."

Giving their all

Despite an 0-4 start, and again after they reached 3-8, the Broncos have been competitive in every game but their week 7 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos were heavy road underdogs at Indianapolis and at Minnesota yet had both teams on the ropes before losing in the final seconds.

They were a 9-point underdog at Houston on Sunday, yet were up 38-3 early in the second half.

How does Fangio get his players to play like there is a postseason at stake?

"I think our guys like being here," he said. "They like playing with each other and we’ve got a bunch of good teammates. As you guys know, we’ve had a lot of guys claimed off the wire and signed off the streets this year—an inordinate amount of people from most teams. To a man, those guys have said they really enjoy being here, they like the team, they like the atmosphere and the culture around here. I just think these guys are playing hard."

Jones, Fant injuries

Fangio confirmed the 9News report from Sunday night that defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones has a high ankle sprain that could cost him some time.

Fangio it’s possible Jones could play this week (although highly unlikely) or miss a couple weeks.

Tight end Noah Fant has a bruised foot and hip irritation.

"They’re still doing more tests on him but hopefully optimistic," Fangio said.

