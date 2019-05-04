ENGLEWOOD – Perhaps there is a Fear the Fangio Factor.

It’s early. Way early. But so far one of the biggest differences in the 2019 Broncos is a collective haste to begin meetings.

In separate press conferences Thursday, first second-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb spoke to it, and then fourth-year fullback Andy Janovich.

“I feel like the culture is changing," Chubb said. “First team meeting, we started at 8 a.m. But guys were there at 7:55 in their seats. I remember a couple of times last year that guys would be rolling in at 7:59. Just a culture change like that. Everybody wants to be better than we were, better than 5-11 and 6-10.”

And that was before new head coach Vic Fangio spoke to the importance of meetings. Several minutes later, without knowing Chubb’s answer, Janovich was asked if the new coaching staff had changed the culture.

“Yeah, absolutely," he said. “Last year we had guys coming in two seconds before, and they’re not even seated by the time of the meeting, but they’re there. Now, it’s five minutes early and now we start five minutes early. It’s just extra time to sharpen every tool you have in the classroom."

Risner, Keke visit Broncos

The Broncos hosted Wiggins and Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner and Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke on Thursday.

The players arrived Wednesday night and had a full day’s visit with the Broncos coaches and general manager John Elway on Thursday.

Risner was a right tackle at Kansas State, but the Broncos are set there with newly signed free agent Ja’Wuan James, so they would be interested in the Wiggins native at a guard spot.

Risner is mostly considered a second-round pick, with Keke projected for the mid-rounds.

The Broncos have three picks in each of the first four rounds – No. 10, 41, 71 and 125 overall in the NFL Draft that will begin April 25 – or three weeks from the Risner-Keke visits on Thursday.

Wilson, Mecklenburg to announce draft picks

The Broncos continue to work on mending their relationship with former middle linebacker Al Wilson. He will announce the team’s second-round draft pick on Friday, April 26 while another former great, defensive end/linebacker Karl Mecklenburg will announce the team’s third-round selection.

Wilson had more Pro Bowl berths (5) than any Broncos player not in the team’s Ring of Fame. Wilson filed a malpractice suit against a Broncos neurosurgeon because of how the doctor handled what turned out to be a career-ending neck injury. Wilson lost the case as a Denver court jury found the doctor was not negligent.

