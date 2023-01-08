Bronco notes: Russell Wilson struggles, but Payton isn't concerned

The team cooperated with the NFL and the criminal investigation on Eyioma Uwazurike's alleged gambling on Broncos games.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton does support his players. We learned that from his controversial comments last week in support of Russell Wilson.

We learned it again Wednesday when he was asked about the day’s rough training camp performance by Wilson.

“Oh, you’re asking me to grade today’s practice?’’ said Payton, the Broncos head coach, with a smirk. “Yeah, I’m sure he’s had … today was a nice day. The temperature’s good. We had a good crowd.” He laughed.

For the third day in a row, Wilson was intercepted by second-team All Pro safety Justin Simmons. On the first play of 11-on-11 practice, Wilson threw to receiver Brandon Johnson, who was surrounded by three defenders. The ball was overthrown and picked off by Simmons, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season.

No big whup. It’s Aug. 2. The first game that counts isn’t until Sept. 10.

“Yeah, no big whup,’’ Payton said. “He’s doing fine.”

> Video above: Klis & Tell: Broncos kicker competition, Kareem Jackson adjusts to new situation

Gambling probe

More alarming in the big picture for the Broncos were the new gambling details involving Broncos defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike. An Iowa criminal investigation revealed Uwazurike allegedly made 32 bets across five Broncos games, two in which he played in.

Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL, but he can apply for reinstatement next July 24. Can the Broncos ever trust Uwazurike again in team meetings as they are preparing to play, say, the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title?

“It’s a legal matter,’’ Payton said. “We’ve been up to speed all along. We’ll leave it at that. There’s been no surprises. There’s been nothing that’s been new to us. We’ve cooperated, we’ll continue to cooperate in every step that is required.”

Cooper has empathy for Hamler

Broncos receiver KJ Hamler was waived earlier this week following a diagnosis of pericarditis, a heart irritation that is being treated through medication. Jonathon Cooper, a Broncos’ third-year outside linebacker, has been affected a couple times in his life by Wolff-Parkinson-White, a rapid heartbeat condition that has required a minimally invasive ablation procedure to correct.

“My heart is there for him during this time,’’ Cooper told Scotty Gange of 9NEWS on Wednesday. “When I first heard the news about his heart and everything, I went up to him and talked to him and said I know how it feels, how it’s a weird feeling how you don’t really know what’s going on with your heart because it’s such a special organ. My prayers and thoughts are with him always, and my prayers and thoughts are with anybody on this team who honestly have been struggling and going through injuries.’’

Winning culture

Broncos’ right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who spent his first five NFL seasons with the near perennial contending 49ers, was asked whether it’s possible to define a “winning culture.”

“I don’t know if you can define it,’’ he said. “But you can certainly feel it. It’s an attitude, it’s a mindset, it’s the way that you come into work every single day. It’s the way that you prepare, it’s the way that you respond to adversity. It’s the way you lift your teammates, it’s the way you compete.

“It’s all those things mixed into one," he said. "And if you do that at a high level and the best that you can every single day, that to me is a winning culture. And it’s something we’re certainly building here. It’s something Sean and the rest of his coaches believe in.’’

Caden on Kareem

One week into camp, and Caden Sterns has been the No. 1 safety opposite Simmons as Kareem Jackson, the starter the previous four seasons, bides his time. Competition, though, can be a beautiful thing.

“That’s big bro,’’ Sterns said of Jackson. “Really, our uncle. He’s older, really old (laughs).

“I look up to him. I’m blessed to have him, somebody with a lot of knowledge in the game and again there’s no animosity or whatever, it’s just the nature of the beast is competition. That’s how it plays out. Competition is across the league. Personally, I want to be one of the best safeties in the league.’’

