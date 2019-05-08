ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton found the right door exit from the practice fields where no media was gathered.

Chased down by a 9News reporter, Sutton shook his head no when asked for comment and kept on walking into team headquarters.

Emmanuel Sanders walked through a media mob on his way to the left door exit. He had the same message.

“Got nothing to say today,’’ he said.

A dust-up between a defensive and an offensive player?

Happens once a week. A vehement, on-field disagreement between the top two players at one position? Now we’ve got something.

It happened during the Broncos’ training camp practice Monday when No. 1 receiver Sanders, who is 32 and going on his 10th NFL season, mixed it up with No. 2 receiver Sutton, who is 23 and going on his second season.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio stopped practice there and called for a full-team, on-field meeting.

“Do you have a brother?’’ Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb asked a reporter. “Do all of you have brothers? You all have brothers. I have an older brother I use to bug the hell out of. He used to hit me, I use to hit him, we used to fight back and forth. It’s just what brothers do.

“We’ve been around each other for what 15, 20 days now? You probably get tired of seeing somebody’s face. It’s all that brotherhood. But at the end of the day, we still love each other.’’

A team source said Sanders and Sutton shook hands after practice. The first step between two competitors moving past a mid-camp scuffle.

Jewell strains oblique

And then there were none. None of the Broncos’ projected inside linebacker starters are healthy. On the first or second play of 11-on-11 team period Monday, Josey Jewell came off the practice field and was getting looked at by head athletic trainer Vince Garcia.

Jewell suffered a strained oblique, and although it’s not considered serious, he may join Todd Davis and Joe Jones on the sideline Thursday when the Broncos play their preseason game No. 2 at Seattle.

Davis has been out since suffering a partially torn calf in the Broncos’ first training camp practice July 18. Jones, who had been the team’s top nickel inside linebacker, suffered partially torn triceps in the Broncos’ preseason opener Thursday against Atlanta.

And now Jewell is day-to-day. Josh Watson, an undrafted rookie from Colorado State, and second-year player Keishawn Bierria were the Broncos’ first-team inside linebackers Monday. Alexander Johnson has also got his first-team chances.

“You hate to see anybody go down even if it’s not too bad, but with Todd being down and Josey now—we’ll see what’s up with him—it does give those guys great opportunities,’’ Fangio said.

Flacco to start, Lock considered for No. 2

Fangio said Joe Flacco would play Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, as would most, if not all of the healthy projected starters.

But Fangio said he hasn’t decided whether rookie Drew Lock or veteran Kevin Hogan would be the second quarterback in.

Hogan took the first, second-string offensive series Monday, but Lock took most of the rest. Asked if Lock would have to earn the second-string reps or it was part of the plan to give him No. 2 reps, Fangio said: “Both.”

