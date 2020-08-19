Broncos notes: 'Smart' rookie Cushenberry gets first-team look

Two starting tight ends, Fant and Vannett, miss practice Wednesday because of health issues. Chubb also gets day off from knee.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A little earlier than usual, Day 5 became move day at Broncos’ training camp on another hot August morning at UCHealth Training Center.

For the first time, Melvin Gordon got more of the first reps than Phillip Lindsay at running back with the No. 1 offense during 11 on 11 periods Wednesday.

For the first time, rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III mixed in with Austin Schlottmann to take some first-string center snaps.

And rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy played primarily with quarterback Drew Lock and the No. 1 offense, instead of mixing in here and there.

Usually, coaches wait a week to 10 days into training camp before making such moves. But with the full squad gathering three weeks later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and the 53-man roster cutdown just 17 days away – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio decided he had to start getting a look at some players who figure to practice eventually start with the No. 1 unit.

“I have to keep reminding myself that we only have 13 or 14 practices left before we’re in game week for Tennessee,’’ Fangio said in a Zoom media conference call with members of the Denver media Wednesday. “We have to squeeze things in. Many times, when I’m making the script or installing, I get the feeling like we’ve only practiced three or four days and you think you can go slower. Then I have to remind myself to look at what’s left and what’s coming and how soon it is. We have to find that fine balance every day.”

Cushenberry may have been the most significant development as he had been working exclusively with Jeff Driskel and the second-string offense until getting some first-team series work Wednesday.

Cushenberry was the Broncos’ second of three, third-round draft choices in late-April.

“One thing that he’s got going for him that a lot of rookies don’t have going for them is that he is smart,’’ Fangio said. “He’s picking things up very well. He’s calm at the line of scrimmage, as you know the center has to make a lot of calls. He excels at that. He’s not a totally honed up machine on it right now, but we expect that he will be.

“He’s also got going for him that he played a lot of big games at LSU especially last year where they won it all on the big stage. I think that helped him too. We’re encouraged by him.’’

Alexander Lumber Company

During Jake Butt’s most recent rehab from knee surgery, strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow likened the grind to “chopping wood,” a familiar sports term that refers to work ethic.

Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson found another outlet for the expression this offseason, as he posted social media videos of himself bench-pressing and hoisting logs.

“It’s just being creative,’’ Johnson said with a smile. “I know as a kid I used to run around the woods and work out and train and condition myself when I was up on the farm as a kid. When I was doing that workout, there were no gyms open. I was going on a walk with the family and I knew I was going to get a workout in outside. Sure enough, there was a perfect little area there for me to move some logs around.”

The hard-hitting Johnson also said one of his goals this season was to force more fumbles.

Injuries

The Broncos didn’t have their two starting tight ends Wednesday. Nick Vannett is in the concussion protocol and Noah Fant was sick (not COVID-19 sick).

Fangio also decided to give Bradley Chubb a day off. Chubb is coming back from ACL surgery. Cornerback Davontae Harris was out with a knee contusion.

Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson was also given the final two team periods off. No, he didn’t come down with the Von Flu after Miller had his way in practice Tuesday. Wilkinson is coming back from ankle surgery and is not yet 100 percent. Jake Rodgers replaced Wilkinson at right tackle. New veteran Demar Dotson is still working his way through the playbook and condition, although he has been getting second and third-team reps.

Stadium practice